Bike And Scootersharing Telematics Market Report - Micromobility And Public Transport Ecosystems To Converge

The report estimates that the number of deployed vehicles in bikesharing schemes will grow at a CAGR of 8.2 percent from 23.7 million at the end of 2022 to 35.2 million by 2027. The number of scooters available from scootersharing services will at the same time grow at a CAGR of 13.4 percent from 1.6 million at the end of 2022 to 3.0 million vehicles in 2027.

The report explains all segments including station-based and free floating bikesharing and scootersharing concepts. Get up to date with the latest information about micromobility organisations, vendors, products and markets.

Highlights from the report:



Insights from 30 executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on bikesharing and scootersharing fleets worldwide.

Comprehensive overview of the connected bikesharing and scootersharing value chain.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Detailed profiles of 27 technology vendors and their propositions.

Case studies of 50 shared micromobility initiatives. Market forecasts by region lasting until 2027

The shared micromobility fleet to reach 38.2 million vehicles in 2027

New technologies in the form of telematics systems and smartphones are key enablers of bikesharing and scootersharing micromobility services. Free floating services mostly encompass a telematics system that comprises an on-board computer and a telematics device for capturing trip data, enable fleet management and grant access to the vehicle through a smartphone app. Software platforms include complete systems that can support all the operational activities of a micromobility operation ranging from management of in-vehicle equipment, fleet management, booking management, billing, as well as operations supervision via dashboards and data analytics. Leading vendors of micromobility technology such as connected bike locks, infrastructure for station-based bikesharing and software platforms include Conneqtech, Nextbike, Fifteen, Vaimoo and PBSC. Leading micromobility telematics solution players include Comodule, Drover AI, Invers, Luna Systems and Vulog.

The report estimates that the total shared micromobility fleet worldwide reached approximately 25.3 million vehicles at the end of 2022. Free floating bikesharing was the most dominant service in terms of deployed vehicles. The report forecasts that the bikesharing fleet will reach 35.2 million globally by the end of 2027 and the scootersharing fleet comprising both sit-down and stand-up scooters will then reach approximately 3.0 million vehicles. The regulatory environment will have a considerable impact on the future for this market. Regulators decide the types of vehicles allowed on the road, helmet requirements as well as award operator licenses that limit the number of operators and vehicles allowed.

Commercial micromobility services are offered by specialist bikesharing and scootersharing companies, local governments, public transport operators as well as other shared mobility operators. Examples of leading free floating bikesharing operators include Meituan Bike, Hellobike and Didi (Qingju). Station-based bikesharing operators include Nextbike, Bixi Montreal, Forest, Call a Bike by DB Connect, Docomo Cycle, Hello Cycling, JCDecaux, Mevo and Tembici. Leading sit-down scootersharing operators include Vogo and Yulu in India; Marti Technologies in Turkey; Cooltra, Cityscoot, Felyx, Emmy and Check in Europe; Revel in North America as well as GoShare and WeMo in Taiwan. Stand-up scootersharing services was first launched in 2017-2018. The market has grown significantly during the past years and the leading operators in this segment include Tier Mobility, Bolt, Voi Technologies, Lime, Bird, Swing Mobility, Urent and Whoosh. There has been significant M&A activity on this market in recent years, involving diverse players from many parts of the ecosystem. A notable deal in 2023 was Bird's acquisition of Spin from Tier Mobility.

Market Forecasts and Trends



Micromobility is becoming increasingly integrated with other mobility services

Micromobility and public transport ecosystems to converge

Cities will embrace various types of micromobility

Micromobility operators now use more ruggedized vehicles

Scooters are equipped with factory-installed telematics systems as standard

Telecoms industry players bet on micromobility services

The micromobility market has entered a consolidation phase

Micromobility operators adopt advanced telematics technology

The relationship between cities and mobility operators has changed drastically Vehicle utilisation has become the most important KPI

