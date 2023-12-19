Customs Authorities Bust Smuggling Attempt At Torkham Border, Apprehend Driver

(MENAFN- Tribal News Network) Customs Appraisal officials intercepted a vehicle bound for Afghanistan at the Pak-Afghan Torkham border in Tehsil Landi Kotal, Khyber district, leading to the arrest of the driver. The vigilant inspection resulted in the discovery of 100,000 Saudi Riyals and 45 mobile phones.

Fareeha Naqvi, DC Customs Torkham, informed the media that, under the directives of Customs Collector Appraisal Peshawar, Amjad ur Rehman, a rigorous vehicle inspection protocol had been implemented at Torkham Customs Station.

Acting on information from Customs Collector Peshawar Appraisal, a dedicated team, led by Inspector of Export Itrat Nazir, conducted the operation.

The thorough examination uncovered 45 mobile phones and 100,000 Saudi Riyals concealed in the driver's cabin of an export retail ten-wheeler en route to Afghanistan at Torkham Zero Point.

The driver was promptly apprehended, a case was registered, and the vehicle was seized. Subsequently, the seized vehicle was transferred to Customs House Peshawar for further investigation.

DC Customs Torkham, Fareeha Naqvi, affirmed a resolute stance against the smuggling of illegal items at Torkham Customs Station, emphasizing the close monitoring of various points to prevent such activities.