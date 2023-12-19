New Azerbaijan Party's Plenipotentiary Reps Registered For Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Plenipotentiary
representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party have been registered
for the early presidential elections scheduled for February 7,
2024, Trend reports.
The relevant decision has been made at a meeting of the Central
Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.
Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party - Head of the
Party's Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov and Deputy Chairman of the
Party - Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov have been
registered as plenipotentiary representatives in the early
presidential election.
Deputy Head of the YAP Central Office Ahliman Taghiyev has been
appointed plenipotentiary representative on financial issues.
On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in
the country on February 7, 2024.
