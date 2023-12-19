New Azerbaijan Party's Plenipotentiary Reps Registered For Early Presidential Election

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 19. Plenipotentiary representatives of the New Azerbaijan Party have been registered for the early presidential elections scheduled for February 7, 2024, Trend reports.

The relevant decision has been made at a meeting of the Central Election Commission (CEC) of Azerbaijan.

Deputy Chairman of the New Azerbaijan Party - Head of the Party's Central Apparatus Tahir Budagov and Deputy Chairman of the Party - Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Ali Ahmadov have been registered as plenipotentiary representatives in the early presidential election.

Deputy Head of the YAP Central Office Ahliman Taghiyev has been appointed plenipotentiary representative on financial issues.

On December 7, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev signed a decree holding an early presidential election in the country on February 7, 2024.

