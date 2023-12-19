Amir Arrives In Tashkent

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Tashkent: The Amir HH Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani arrived in Tashkent, capital of the friendly Republic of Uzbekistan.
President of the Republic of Uzbekistan HE Shavkat Mirziyoyev led the well-wishers to welcomed HH the Amir upon his arrival at Tashkent International Airport.
Also present were Minister of Foreign Affairs HE Baxtiyor Saidov, Mayor of Tashkent HE Shavkat Umrzakov, and Ambassador of the State of Qatar to Uzbekistan HE Hassan bin Hamza Hashim.
HH the Amir is accompanied by an official delegation.
