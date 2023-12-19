Global oil prices increase over 2 percent amid rising supply disruption worries in Red Sea

(MENAFN) On Monday, global oil prices experienced a notable uptick of over 2 percent, driven by escalating apprehensions of potential supply disruptions following Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. The attacks prompted several maritime transport companies, including those involved in oil transportation, to suspend crossings in the Red Sea, heightening concerns in the energy markets.



The strategic Bab al-Mandab Strait, a vital route for the global shipment of goods via sea, particularly crude oil and fuel, has witnessed interruptions in maritime activities. This waterway serves as a crucial conduit for transporting goods from the Gulf to the Mediterranean, facilitated either through the Suez Canal or the nearby SUMED pipeline. Additionally, it plays a pivotal role in the transportation of goods heading east to Asia, including Russian oil.



Major oil corporations, such as British Petroleum (BP), responded swiftly to the security risks posed by the Houthi attacks. BP announced a temporary cessation of all transportation operations through the Red Sea, emphasizing the prioritization of the safety and security of its employees and affiliated workers.



Equinor, a Norwegian oil and gas company, also adjusted its maritime routes in response to the heightened tensions. The company redirected some of its ships that were en route to the Red Sea, opting for alternative routes to mitigate potential risks.



The ripple effect extended to the maritime industry, with the Norwegian-based oil tanker company Front Line Group opting to steer clear of the Red Sea and the Gulf of Aden in the immediate future. Their decision reflects a proactive measure to avoid any potential fallout from the volatile situation in the region.



Further compounding concerns, the Belgian oil tanker company Euronav announced its decision to circumvent the Red Sea region until further notice, contributing to an atmosphere of caution among industry participants. As geopolitical tensions in the Red Sea persist, the oil markets are closely monitoring developments, with the disruptions amplifying uncertainties about the global oil supply chain.

