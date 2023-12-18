Seat Sharing To Be Top Agenda At INDI Alliance Meeting In New Delhi

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) The Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is poised to advance discussions on seat sharing as leaders of the opposition bloc gather in New Delhi on Tuesday. The meeting follows the suspension of 78 Members of Parliament from various opposition parties across the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha until the end of the winter session. The primary agenda is to formulate a joint campaign strategy and reshape the collaborative approach to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The opposition alliance meeting, scheduled at the Ashoka Hotel, gained significance after West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress leader Mamata Banerjee, on Monday, asserted that the INDIA bloc's prime ministerial candidate would be decided post the 2024 general elections. Banerjee expressed confidence in resolving all issues, including seat-sharing, within the alliance to counter the BJP.

In preparation for the meeting, Mamata Banerjee held discussions with Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal and Shiv Sena (UBT) president Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. While Kejriwal did not disclose details of the meeting, Banerjee dismissed suggestions of any delay in organizing the INDIA bloc, stating, "It is better late than never." She expressed optimism about a potential three-way alliance in West Bengal between the TMC, Congress, and the Left.

Addressing reporters, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav highlighted the ongoing efforts of previously formed committees working behind the scenes. Yadav emphasized the commitment of all opposition parties, underscoring the strength of regional parties in the opposition ranks.

Prominent leaders, including Nitish Kumar of the JD(U) and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray, arrived in New Delhi on Monday evening for the crucial alliance meeting. The joint opposition had convened its first meeting in Patna on June 23, followed by the second meeting in Bengaluru on July 17-18 and the third in Mumbai on August 31-September 1.

The opposition parties, united under the INDIA banner, have joined forces to confront the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and thwart its bid for a third consecutive term at the Centre in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Resolutions adopted during the Mumbai meeting emphasized collective participation in the elections, with seat-sharing arrangements to be finalized promptly through a spirit of compromise.

