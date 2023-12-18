Thermochromic Paint Market Size To Increase By USD 531.44 Million From 2023 To 2028 | North America Accounts For 38% Of The Market Growth - Technavio

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermochromic Paint Market 2024-2028

Thermochromic Paint Market 2024-2028:

Company Analysis

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:

The company offers thermochromic paint under the liquid coatings and powder coatings categories.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Thermochromic Paint Market 2024-2028:

Segmentation

Application

The market share growth by the

automotive segment is significant during the forecast period. The application of

thermochromic paint in automobiles

modifies its color according to the temperature. In addition, when the vehicles are on the road,

the ice reduces the degree of maneuverability and control of the drivers and the vehicles. Thus the

thermochromic paintings are able to detect

the presence of ice without the need for separate sensors or energy supply systems. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market

growth during the forecast period

Geography



North America

accounts for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market

in North America include the strict government regulations concerning industrial safety and flourishing manufacturing hubs. Furthermore, other factors including the

developments in printing and coating applications, packaging applications, and the medical manufacturing industry in major countries such as the US and Canada are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View Free PDF Sample Report

Thermochromic Paint Market 2024-2028:

Key Highlights



Historic Market Size 2018-2022

CAGR of the market during 2024-2028

Detailed information on factors that will assist thermochromic paint market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the thermochromic paint market size and its contribution to the parent market

Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the thermochromic paint market

Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of thermochromic paint market companies

Related Reports:

The calcium hypochlorite market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.73% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 490.42 million.



The

plasticizers market

size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.91% between 2023 and 2028. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6.02 billion.

