Thermochromic Paint Market Size To Increase By USD 531.44 Million From 2023 To 2028 | North America Accounts For 38% Of The Market Growth - Technavio


12/18/2023 9:17:58 PM

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The thermochromic paint market
is expected to grow by USD 531.44 million from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of
5.47% during the forecast period, according to Technavio.
Increasing use in the food and beverage industry is notably driving the thermochromic paint market. However, factors such as volatility in raw material prices of thermochromic paint may impede the market growth. The market is segmented by application (automotive, building and construction, textile, packaging, and others), type (irreversible and reversible), and geography (North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).
We provide a detailed analysis of 20 companies operating in the thermochromic paint market including Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Chromatic Technologies Inc., CROMAS Srl, Flint Group, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Hali Pigment Co. Ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., Lawrence Industries, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., MG Chemicals Ltd., NanoMatriX International Ltd., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, QCR Solutions Corp., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co.. The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the market, and to know the exact growth variance and the Y-O-Y growth rate, Request a free sample Report.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Thermochromic Paint Market 2024-2028
Thermochromic Paint Market 2024-2028:
Company Analysis

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd:
The company offers thermochromic paint under the liquid coatings and powder coatings categories.

This report provides a full list of key companies, their strategies, and the latest developments. Buy Now for detailed company information.

Thermochromic Paint Market 2024-2028:
Segmentation

Application

  • The market share growth by the
    automotive segment     is significant during the forecast period. The application of
    thermochromic paint in automobiles
    modifies its color according to the temperature. In addition, when the vehicles are on the road,
    the ice reduces the degree of maneuverability and control of the drivers and the vehicles. Thus the
    thermochromic paintings are able to detect
    the presence of ice without the need for separate sensors or energy supply systems. Hence, such factors are fuelling the growth of this segment which in turn will drive the market
    growth during the forecast period

Geography

  • North America
    accounts for 38% of the market growth during the forecast period. Some of the major factors that are fuelling the growth of the market
    in North America include the strict government regulations concerning industrial safety and flourishing manufacturing hubs. Furthermore, other factors including the
    developments in printing and coating applications, packaging applications, and the medical manufacturing industry in major countries such as the US and Canada are driving the market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Thermochromic Paint Market 2024-2028:
Key Highlights

  • Historic Market Size 2018-2022
  • CAGR of the market during 2024-2028
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist thermochromic paint market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the thermochromic paint market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Forecasts on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the thermochromic paint market
  • Analysis of the competitive landscape and detailed information on companies
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will impede the growth of thermochromic paint market companies

Thermochromic Paint Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Base year

2023

Historic period

2018-2022

Forecast period

2024-2028

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.47%

Market Growth 2024-2028

USD 531.44 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

4.96

Regional analysis

North America, APAC, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America

Performing market contribution

North America at 38%

Key countries

US, China, India, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., BASF SE, Chromatic Technologies Inc., CROMAS Srl, Flint Group, FX Pigments Pvt. Ltd., Geminnov, Hali Pigment Co. Ltd., Insilico Co. Ltd., Kolortek Co. Ltd., Lawrence Industries, LCR Hallcrest LLC, Matsui International Inc., MG Chemicals Ltd., NanoMatriX International Ltd., New Color Chemical Co. Ltd., Olikrom SAS, QCR Solutions Corp., Smarol Industry Co. Ltd., and The Sherwin Williams Co.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

