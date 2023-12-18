The market size for the Global Polymeric Adsorbents Market size is projected to grow from USD 130 million in 2023 to USD 170 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2023 to 2028.

The rapid growth of the global polymeric adsorbents industry can be attributed to several key factors. First, the thriving industrial sector and the increasing emphasis on wastewater treatment have significantly driven demand. Furthermore, the effects of rapid urbanization and globalization have played a pivotal role in this growth. However, it's important to note that stringent regulations imposed by government authorities, including USFDA and Cefic, regarding the purification and separation processes in pharmaceutical and food & beverage production, have further accelerated the adoption of polymeric adsorbents. These factors collectively shape the landscape for the consumption of polymeric adsorbents in the coming years.

By Type, the Aromatic segment is estimated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

During the forecast period, the aromatic segment is expected to emerge as the fastest-growing segment in both value and volume within the polymeric adsorbents market. This rapid growth can be attributed to the escalating utilization of aromatic (cross-linked polystyrenic matrix) polymeric adsorbents across various end-use industries. These materials are preferred due to their remarkable hydrophobicity, substantial adsorption capacity, and exceptional pressure and flow characteristics. These advantageous properties have resulted in a surge in the consumption of these adsorbents, particularly within the pharmaceutical and food & beverage industries.

By End Use Industry, Industrial segment to account for the highest CAGR during the forecast period

The industrial segment is forecasted to be the fastest-growing sector for polymeric adsorbents, both in terms of value and volume, from 2023 to 2028. This growth is driven by the escalating demand for polymeric adsorbents in water and wastewater treatment within industrial settings, particularly in chemical and power plants. The industrial sector offers substantial opportunities for the application of polymeric adsorbents. In these settings, polymeric adsorbents are deployed for various purposes, including the removal of phenol from aqueous and non-aqueous sources, the elimination of chlorinated solvents, adsorption of fatty acids, recovery of heterocyclic amines, and the separation and purification of amino acids from aqueous streams, among other functions. This growing industrial utilization underlines the expanding role and significance of polymeric adsorbents in diverse industrial applications.

APAC to be the fastest growing Polymeric adsorbents market.

The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR in both value and volume from 2023 to 2028 within the polymeric adsorbents market. This heightened growth is attributed to emerging economies in the APAC region experiencing substantial demand for polymeric adsorbents, driven by the expansion of various end-use industries spurred by rapid economic development and urbanization. In particular, the flourishing pharmaceutical, industrial, and food & beverage sectors in this region are significant contributors to the growth of the polymeric adsorbents market. This has led to increased consumption of polymeric adsorbents, utilized as purification and separation resins in a variety of applications across the APAC region.

The report provides insights on the following:



Analysis of key drivers (stringent regulations for wastewater treatment, rise in population & rapid urbanization), restraints (relatively higher cost), opportunities (Use in different applications) and challenges (raw material price fluctuations) influencing the growth of the polymeric adsorbents market.

Product Development/Innovation : Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product & service launches in the polymeric adsorbents market

Market Development : Comprehensive information about lucrative markets - the report analyses the polymeric adsorbents market across varied regions

Market Diversification : Exhaustive information about new products & services, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the polymeric adsorbents market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, and service offerings of leading players like DuPont de Nemours, Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, Purolite, Chemra, Sunresin New Materials, Lanxess and Thermax, and among others in the polymeric adsorbents market. The report also helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the polymeric adsorbents market and provides them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

Market Dynamics

Drivers



High Demand for Polymeric Adsorbents from Pharmaceuticals Sector

Increasing Demand from Food & Beverage Industry

Cost-Effective Compared to Absorbent Materials Stringent Environmental Regulations for Wastewater Purification

Restraints



Volatility in Raw Material Prices

High Cost of Polymeric Adsorbents Compared to Powdered Activated Carbon Reduced Service Life Due to High Level of Impurities

Opportunities



Customization and Innovation

Increasing Demand for Polymeric Adsorbents in Industrial Applications Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization in Asia-Pacific

Challenges



Lack of Stringent Regulations in Developing Regions

Depletion of Raw Materials Market Education

Key Attributes:

