PM Meets With US Acting Deputy Secretary Of State

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec. 18 (Petra) - Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh met with US Acting Deputy Secretary of State, Victoria Nuland, and an accompanying delegation on Monday, emphasizing the robust partnership between Jordan and the United States.Attended by Minister of State for Prime Ministerial Affairs Ibrahim Jazi and US Ambassador to Jordan Yael Lempert, the meeting underscored Jordan's gratitude for the vital support and aid received from the United States. This assistance plays a pivotal role in fostering economic development and implementing crucial service projects, he said.The Prime Minister highlighted a recent grant agreement aimed at supporting the budget, part of the annual American economic aid program to Jordan within the strategic memorandum of understanding covering the period of 2023-2029.Prime Minister Khasawneh acknowledged positive economic indicators for the first nine months of the year, noting the recent regional events, particularly the war in Gaza, and its adverse impact on various sectors, notably tourism.Addressing the ongoing war on Gaza, Khasawneh outlined Jordan's efforts, led by His Majesty King Abdullah II, to secure a sustainable ceasefire and facilitate humanitarian aid delivery. The broader objective is to transition to a political process with specific timelines, ultimately leading to the establishment of an independent Palestinian state within the framework of the two-state solution.Nuland expressed appreciation for His Majesty King Abdullah II's role in advancing peace and stability in the region. She reiterated the United States' commitment to supporting Jordan's reform initiatives, particularly in the realm of economic modernization.