Ceramic Adhesives Market Worth USD 11.46 Billion By 2030, Growing At A CAGR Of +5.30% - Exactitude Consultancy

Ceramic Adhesives Market

Ceramic Adhesives Market Analysis Report by Product Type, by Application and by End Users: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2030

The Ceramic Adhesives Market Size, Scope, and Forecast 2024-2030 report has been added to the Market research collection. Industry experts and researchers have offered an authoritative and concise analysis of the Ceramic Adhesives Market with respect to various aspects such as growth factors, challenges, restraints, developments, and opportunities for growth. This report provides a pin-point analysis of changing dynamics and emerging trends in the Ceramic Adhesives Market. Additionally, it provides a futuristic perspective on various factors that are likely to fuel the growth of the Worldwide Ceramic Adhesives Market in the coming years.

The Ceramic Adhesives Market is projected to grow from USD 6.84 billion in 2020 to USD 11.46 billion by 2030; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.30% from 2024 to 2030.

Some of the key players profiled in the study are : 3M, Henkel AG & Co. KGaA, BASF SE, H.B. Fuller Company, Saint-Gobain, MAPEI S.p.A., Bostik, Ardex Group, Terraco Holdings Ltd., Huntsman International LLC. and other Prominent players.

Recent Development:

On February 2023, the newest addition to the company's line of adhesives is designed to stay in place for up to 28 days, 3M announced, doubling the two-week wear time that has long been the standard for stick-on medical devices. The manufacturing giant first began subverting that standard last spring, when it unveiled an adhesive tape that could be used for up to 21 days at a time.

On May 2023, Polytec PT, a company based in Germany, developed thermal interface materials for batteries and engineering adhesives for the electronics market. It delivered around €15 million in sales with one main production site in Karlsbad, Germany. Polytec PT developed a strong expertise in thermal interface materials which are key to enabling fast charging of the battery and efficient dissipation of the heat. Polytec PT has already built a solid position in this market.

Competition is an important issue in any market research analysis. With the help of the competitive analysis provided in the report, players can easily study the key strategies employed by leading players in the Ceramic Adhesives Market. The major and emerging players of the Ceramic Adhesives Market are closely studied considering their market share, production, sales, revenue growth, gross margin, product portfolio, and other important factors. This will help players familiarize themselves with the movements of their toughest competitors in the Ceramic Adhesives Market.

The segmental analysis section of the report includes a thorough research study on key type and application segments of the Ceramic Adhesives Market

Ceramic Adhesives Market by Chemistry Type, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Cement Based

Epoxy

Acrylic

Silicone

Cyanoacrylate

Others

Ceramic Adhesives Market by Application, 2020-2030, (USD Billion), (Kilotons)

Building & Construction

Dental

Other

Regional and Country-level Analysis:

The key regions covered in the Ceramic Adhesives Market report are North America,

Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa. It also covers

key regions (countries), viz, U.S., Canada, Germany, France, U.K., Italy,

Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Australia, Taiwan, Indonesia,

Thailand, Malaysia, Philippines, Vietnam, Mexico, Brazil, Turkey, Saudi Arabia,

U.A.E, etc.

In terms of value and volume, the ceramic adhesives market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to grow at the fastest rate. Manufacturers of ceramic adhesives are concentrating on the Asia Pacific market since it has the largest building industry in the world, which accounts for 44% of global construction investment. Due to the ongoing migration of several firms' ceramic adhesive production facilities to China, the market for ceramic adhesives is anticipated to grow significantly over the course of the projected period. In addition, countries like India, Thailand, and Indonesia have boosted their investments in the building and construction sector.

The tight enforcement of several environmental regulations in North America and Europe banning the use or production of ceramic adhesives may strangle the market for these products. To ensure safety and minimize health concerns associated with VOC emissions from chemical compounds used to generate ceramic adhesives, the world's manufacturers of ceramic adhesives focus on these issues. This affects the ability of North American and European producers of ceramic adhesives to produce their products.

