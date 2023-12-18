Israeli Forces Conduct Sweeping Arrests In Palestinian Territories

(MENAFN- Palestine News Network ) Bethlehem / PNN /



Israeli forces carried out a series of arrests early Monday morning in several Palestinian governorates, targeting dozens of citizens, including the prominent leader and activist in popular resistance, Munther Amira known as“Abu Aahed.”

The campaign of raids and searches targeted dozens of homes, where the occupation forces arrested dozens of citizens in Nablus, Ramallah, Bethlehem, Jericho, and Tubas.

In Bethlehem, Israeli forces stormed the city of Bethlehem and its three camps, Aida, Al-Azza, and Dheisheh, searching homes and vandalizing their contents.

Israeli forces also fired tear gas canisters in several areas, especially in the Aida, Dheisheh, and Al-Azza camps.

The Israeli army arrested the activist and leader of Fatah Movement and the Wall and Settlement Resistance Committees, Munther Amira after raiding and searching his house, damaging its contents.

Amira is suffering from injuries, swelling, and bruising in his foot due to a previous gunshot wound. He used to receive regular treatment at Beit Jala Governmental Hospital.

In the Aida camp, the Israeli army raided the houses of prisoners, searched them, and destroyed the homes' contents, including the house of the prisoner Shadi Abu Akar and the prisoner Raafat Riad Malash. They also targeted the house of the prisoner Arefa Abu Srour, detained for 15 years.

Israeli forces raided the home of the prisoner Abdullah Abu Hadeed in Dheisheh Camp, interrogated him over the phone, and vandalized the contents of the house. The fate of the hospital director Dr. Ahmed Mahna remains unclear as he is still detained.

In Bethlehem City, on Street Al-Saff, the Israeli army raided the house of the administrative detainee Ayyad Al-Haremi, who has been in custody for two years.

In Nablus, Israeli soldiers invaded the center of Nablus, raided a library on Palestine Street, and invaded the house of the young man Mohammed Kaabi in the Al-Hasaba area. Clashes erupted in the eastern area and the roundabout.

In Ramallah Governorate, Israeli forces arrested the young man Yusuf Badr from his home and seized several vehicles during the invasion of Beit Liqya town, west of Ramallah.

Special forces from the Israeli army raided the Um Al-Sharayet neighborhood in Al-Bireh City and the Amari Camp.

In Jericho, Israeli forces arrested the young woman Nafeesa Rashid Zorba after raiding her home in Harat Al-Arab in the city of Jericho.

In Tulkarm, Israeli forces arrested the sister and daughter of Sheikh Iyad Nasser during the invasion of Shweika suburb in Tulkarm, aiming to pressure him to surrender.

In Tubas, local sources reported that Israeli forces arrested the young man Ahmed Saqr Ghanam after raiding his home in Aqqaba town, Tubas.