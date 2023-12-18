Kapoor Sales Corporation Emerges As A Premier Distributor For SABIC And Lotte, Setting Industry Standards

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi - Kapoor Sales Corporation proudly announces its position as the authorized distributor for SABIC and Lotte, solidifying its commitment to delivering top-quality products and exceptional service to its customers in the polymer industry.



As an authorized distributor for SABIC, Kapoor Sales Corporation ensures access to a comprehensive range of high-performance polymers and chemical products. SABIC, a global leader in diversified chemicals, adds an extensive portfolio to Kapoor Sales Corporation's offerings, empowering clients with cutting-edge solutions for their specific needs.



Lotte, another industry giant, has entrusted Kapoor Sales Corporation as its authorized distributor. This partnership strengthens Kapoor Sales Corporation's dedication to providing clients with access to Lotte's innovative and reliable products, contributing to the continued success of businesses across various sectors.



In addition to the authorization by SABIC and Lotte, Kapoor Sales Corporation takes pride in its role as a prominent polycarbonate dana wholesaler. The company ensures a seamless supply chain of polycarbonate dana, catering to the ever-growing demand for this versatile material in industries such as automotive, electronics, and construction.



Furthermore, Kapoor Sales Corporation serves as a key player in the distribution network for SABIC resin, offering an extensive range of high-quality resins for diverse applications. This strategic partnership enhances Kapoor Sales Corporation's ability to meet the evolving needs of its clients with cutting-edge solutions.



Spokesperson of Kapoor Sales Corporation, expressed his enthusiasm about the company's new milestones, stating, "We are thrilled to be recognized as the authorized wholesaler for SABIC and Lotte, two globally renowned brands. This accomplishment reflects our commitment to providing our clients with top-tier products and services. As a polycarbonate dana wholesaler and supplier of SABIC resin, we are poised to deliver unparalleled value to our clients across industries."



Kapoor Sales Corporation invites businesses and manufacturers seeking high-quality polymers, resins, and polycarbonate dana to explore the benefits of partnering with an authorized distributor. For inquiries and further information.



About Kapoor Sales Corporation:



Kapoor Sales Corporation is a leading distributor of polymer products, specializing in the distribution of SABIC and Lotte products. With a commitment to excellence, Kapoor Sales Corporation serves as a trusted partner for businesses in need of reliable polymer solutions.



