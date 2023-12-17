Dawood Ibrahim Poisoned In Pakistan? Admitted To Hospital In Karachi: Reports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Fugitive underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been hospitalised in Pakistan's Karachi. Speculations suggest that he has been taken to hospital due to poisoning. Although Pakistan has not officially confirmed it yet.

Several reports are suggesting that Dawood Ibrahim is being kept under tight security inside the hospital. Mint could not independently verify the development1993 Mumbai blasts mastermind and India's most wanted Dawood Ibrahim has reportedly been in Pakistan for decades. The devastating bombings resulted in the killing of over 250 people and left thousands injured authorities have often said that they believe Ibrahim lives in Karachi's upmarket Clifton area. But Pakistan has often denied his presence in that country January 2023, his nephew told National Investigation Agency, that he had remarried in Pakistan and, lives with his family in Karachi.“Dawood Ibrahim has a second wife, a Pakistani Pathan. Her name is Maizabin. He has three daughters Marukh (married to Junaid, son of Javed Miandad), Mehrin (married), and Maziya (unmarried), and one son Mohin Nawaz (married),\" Alishah Parkar, son of Dawood's sister Haseena Parkar, said in the statement, which is part of the charge sheet filed by the NIA in the case in November last year D-Company has established a special unit to strike terror in the people of India by attacking eminent personalities, including political leaders and businesspersons, the probe agency further claimed Ibrahim and his D-company still control several criminal activities in Mumbai, including trafficking drugs, arms, counterfeiting, etc., 10th edition of the Global Terrorism Index (GTI) cited. The report also cited that the criminal outfit has strong links with global terrorist groups, including al-Qaida.



