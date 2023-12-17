Kajol's Mother And Veteran Actress Tanuja In ICU; 80-Year-Old Having Age-Related Complications

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Tanuja, a veteran Bollywood actress, has worked in the Indian film business since she was a youngster. Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji are the actress's two adorable daughters. The renowned actress was brought to the intensive care unit (ICU) of a Mumbai hospital today due to age-related issues. Tanuja, an 80-year-old movie star, was hospitalised earlier today owing to age-related difficulties, according to sources. The mother of actresses Kajol and Tanishaa Mukerji has been hospitalised to an ICU unit at a Juhu hospital.



A source informed PTI,“She is under observation. She is doing well. There's nothing to worry about.”

Tanishaa Mukerji and Kajol Mukerji wish Tanuja a happy birthday.

Tanuja's kids turned to social media on her birthday this year to show their newfound love and respect for their mother. The Dilwale actress captioned a photo of the older actress resting on a sofa wearing a crown,“The birthday girl thanks everyone with a tiara on her head for all the love and wishes and with sheer gratitude says“ THANK YOU”

Her youngest daughter Tanishaa shared a video collage of their beautiful time together. In the heartwarming note, she penned,“Happy birthday my Maaaaa! My warrior my devi! The one who showed me that age is just a number and that life is for living on ur own terms ! Here are just a few images that show the many colours that make u You! Generous loving and always ready to take care of everyone!!! Love uuu my earth mother!”

About Tanuja

The actress married late filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee after being born to director Kumarsen Samarth and actress Shobhna Samarth. Ajay Devgn's mother-in-law began her cinema career as a child performer in the 1950 film Hamari Beti. Her elder sister Nutan was introduced in the social comedy flick. Her cinematic début came over a decade later, in 1961, with Hamari Yaad Aayegi, which was produced by her mother Shobhna Samarth.

Among her numerous critically praised films are Chand Aur Suraj, Baharen Phir Bhi Aayengi, Jewel Thief, Antony Firingee, Jeene Ki Raah, Rajkumari, Haathi Mere Saathi, Mere Jeevan Saathi, and Do Chor. She is also a well-known actress who formerly ruled Bengali movies.

In Bengali cinema, she worked in films such as Deya Neya, Anthony-Firingee, Teen Bhuvaner Parey and Rajkumari, among many others.