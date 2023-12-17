King, Crown Prince Extend Condolences To Kuwait Emir Over Passing Of Sheikh Nawaf

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Kuwait, December (Petra) -- His Majesty King Abdullah and His Royal Highness Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II on Sunday in Kuwait extended condolences to Kuwait Emir Sheikh Meshal Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah over the passing of Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Jaber Al Sabah.According to a royal court statement, His Majesty also stressed the deep-rooted ties between Jordan and Kuwait, noting that Jordanians stand by the Kuwaiti people at this difficult time.The official delegation accompanying the King included Prime Minister Bisher Khasawneh, Senate President Faisal Fayez, Speaker of the House of Representatives Ahmad Safadi, Royal Hashemite Court Chief Yousef Issawi, Director of the Office of His Majesty Jafar Hassan, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Maj. Gen. Yousef Huneiti, General Intelligence Department Director Maj. Gen. Ahmad Husni, Jordan's Ambassador to Kuwait Sinan Al Majali, and Director of the Office of the Crown Prince Zaid Baqain.