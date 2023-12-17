BREAKING: India's Most Wanted Dawood Ibrahim 'Poisoned By Unknown People'; Hospitalised In Karachi - Reports

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Recent unconfirmed reports circulating on social media claim that Dawood Ibrahim, the notorious underworld figure and and India's most wanted, has been poisoned by unknown people and hospitalised in Karachi, Pakistan. The news has ignited a wave of speculation and discussion, raising questions about the authenticity of the information and its potential implications.

Dawood Ibrahim, a prominent figure in organized crime, has been a fugitive from justice for years. His alleged involvement in the planning and execution of the 1993 Mumbai blasts led to his designation as one of India's most wanted terrorists. Despite India presenting evidence of his presence in Karachi, Pakistan consistently denied sheltering him.

The Indian government has also accused Dawood Ibrahim of supplying arms and ammunition to the 10 Pakistani terrorists, who waged war against India during the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in 2008, through his network in the financial capital of the country.

According to unverified social media posts, Dawood Ibrahim is said to be in critical condition after being poisoned, and he has been admitted to a hospital in Karachi under tight security. The lack of official confirmation from Pakistani media outlets, including Dawn and Geo TV, has added an air of uncertainty to the reports.

This alleged poisoning comes amid a series of incidents in Pakistan where wanted terrorists, including Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Adnan Ahmed alias Abu Hanjala, have been killed in various cities. The timing of these events has led to speculation about a concerted effort to eliminate individuals considered threats to India's security.

While the news of Dawood Ibrahim's poisoning is gaining traction on social media, it is crucial to approach such information with caution until official sources confirm or deny the reports. Speculation regarding the motives behind the alleged poisoning ranges from internal power struggles to external pressures on Pakistan to take action against individuals involved in anti-India activities.

The unconfirmed reports surrounding Dawood Ibrahim's alleged poisoning have reignited discussions about the complex issues of cross-border terrorism and the longstanding tensions between India and Pakistan. As the situation unfolds, it is imperative to await official statements from relevant authorities to ascertain the veracity of the claims and understand the potential implications for regional security. The mystery surrounding Dawood Ibrahim's health adds another layer to the ongoing narrative of counterterrorism efforts in the region.