Transformation Of Kandy Into A Well-Planned City Begins

The transformation of Kandy into a well-planned city began today (Sunday) with the final draft of the Greater Kandy Comprehensive Urban Plan being presented to President Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The plan, presented at the President's House in Kandy, is aimed at transforming Kandy into a well-planned, organized and developed city.

President Ranil Wickremesinghe emphasized his commitment to engage in consultations with JICA to expedite pertinent development activities.

The journey towards this ground-breaking urban transformation initiative began in February 2023 when President Wickremesinghe submitted a proposal to the Cabinet of Ministers, emphasizing the need to elevate Kandy into a modern city with improved infrastructure facilities and services.

Recognizing the significance of this endeavour, the Cabinet of Ministers gave its approval for the establishment of a Special Committee tasked with crafting a Comprehensive Development Plan for the Katugasthota, Kandy and Kundasale areas.

Under the leadership of the Secretary to the Prime Minister Anura Dissanayake, a committee comprising key stakeholders and experts was formed and tasked with the responsibility of crafting a Comprehensive Development Plan.

The development plan, initially discussed with Ministers representing the Kandy district, including the Governor of the Central Province, has undergone additional scrutiny, incorporating feedback and suggestions. The final draft, meticulously prepared by the Urban Development Authority, was officially presented to the President today

The development plan underwent thorough review, with the President emphasizing the imperative to execute development initiatives that concurrently uphold the historical and cultural heritage of Kandy city while prioritizing the enhancement of public infrastructure

Additionally, the President revealed plans to allocate certain universities to be established in the country to the city of Kandy, envisioning its transformation into a future educational hub.

State Minister Dilum Amunugama, Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage, Members of Parliament Rauf Hakeem, A.H.M. Halim, M Velukumar, Former Minister Malik Samarawickrama, President's Secretary Saman Ekanayake, Prime Minister's Secretary Anura Dissanayake, Central Province Chief Secretary Ajith Premasinghe, Kandy District Secretary Chandana Thennakoone, Kandy Former Mayor Kesara Senanayake, Kandy Municipal Commissioner Ishan Wijethilaka, Assistant Director of the Urban Development Authority of Central Province Mrs. Nishamani Abeyratne, and others, including local politicians, officials, chairpersons of relevant line institutions and senior officers from the security department, attended the discussion. (Colombo Gazette)