JNC Launches E-Platform To Enhance Nurse Professional Development

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Dec.17 (Petra) -Jordanian Nursing Council (JNC) launched its new e-platform, aimed to ensure continued professional development and training for nurses and midwives.This platform, which was approved by the National Committee for Continuing Professional Development (CPD), also seeks to enhance nurses' scientific and practical know-how.In a statement on Sunday, JNC Secretary-General, Dr. Hani Nawafleh, said the portal was launched, with support of the World Health Organization (WHO), indicating that the e-service also comes in implementation of the council's vision and mission by keeping pace with technological developments.Nawafleh noted the platform offers a variety of specialized training programs in all nursing fields, primarily mental and reproductive health, in addition to other issues within a scientific and practical framework.JNC, he noted, applies international standards in specialized nursing training, which is accredited by the American Nurses Credentialing Center (ANCC).Nawafleh added that this platform is a "vital" step to enhance quality of Jordan's health services and develop professional practices of health workers in the Kingdom.Additionally, he stated that the JNC is committed to provide "sustainable and ongoing" learning opportunities for professionals in the nursing field and participate in programs, as the platform can be visited via the link: