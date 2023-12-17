British household energy debt crisis

(MENAFN) In a startling revelation, the national energy regulator of the United Kingdom, Ofgem, has disclosed that British households are grappling with an all-time high energy debt of nearly EUR3 billion (USD3.8 billion) owed to electricity and gas suppliers. According to a report released on Friday, the outstanding debt has surged by EUR400 million since mid-October, marking an alarming escalation exacerbated by persistent high wholesale energy prices and broader challenges associated with the cost of living. The regulator attributes the surge in unpaid energy bills to a combination of these factors.



To address the mounting risk of 'bad debt' and safeguard both the energy market and consumers, Ofgem has unveiled a comprehensive plan. As a crucial component of this strategy, the regulator has announced a one-off price cap adjustment amounting to EUR16, to be implemented between April 2024 and March 2025. This adjustment, equivalent to approximately EUR1.33 per month, aims to fortify the resilience of energy suppliers, ensuring their capacity to provide support to customers in need.



Tim Jarvis, the director general for markets at Ofgem, acknowledged the severe impact of cost-of-living pressures on individuals and emphasized the connection between these pressures and the unprecedented surge in energy debt. Jarvis asserted, "The record level of debt in the system means we must take action to make sure suppliers can recover their reasonable costs, so the market remains resilient, and suppliers are offering consumers support in managing their debts."



Despite Ofgem's rationale for the price cap adjustment, the move has not been without criticism. Some campaigners argue that energy companies continue to amass substantial profits while consumers grapple with the burden of escalating energy bills. This has ignited a broader conversation about the balance between ensuring the financial stability of energy providers and protecting the interests of consumers facing economic hardship.



As Ofgem's plans unfold, the spotlight remains on the evolving dynamics of the United Kingdom's energy landscape, with both regulators and stakeholders navigating the delicate task of mitigating the economic challenges faced by households while maintaining the stability of the energy market.





