Afghanistan sees doubling in imports of Russian LPG

(MENAFN) Since the year began, Afghanistan has seen a doubling in its imports of Russian liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) as Moscow seeks to broaden its energy trade from the EU to different regions, according to a UK-based news agency.



From January to November, Russia supplied over 176,000 tons of LPG to Afghanistan via rail, marking a substantial increase compared to the same timeframe last year, as per industry data cited by the outlet.



LPG, a gas fuel composed of propane and butane, finds use in heating systems and vehicles.



In the past year, Kabul inked an agreement with Moscow encompassing gasoline, diesel, gas, and wheat imports—a significant deal marking the Taliban government's early international engagement since taking power in 2021. As part of this agreement, Russia offered discounts to ease the impact of soaring global commodity prices.



Despite not officially recognizing the Taliban, Russia swiftly initiated contacts and established business ties with the new government.



Russian LPG remains unaffected by the EU's import restrictions, unlike oil and petroleum products transported by sea. Nevertheless, Moscow redirected its supplies away from the EU toward other markets, including Central Asia.



Overall, Russian LPG shipments to Central Asia doubled in the initial 11 months of the year compared to the same period in 2022, totaling 390,100 tons. Around half of these LPG shipments originated from the gas processing plant located near the border with Kazakhstan in the southwestern city of Orenburg.

