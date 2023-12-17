Scientists Warn Earth Is At Risk As Ozone Hole Reaches Record Size

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By News Centre
The planet Earth, on which we live and which provides us with
all the resources for life, is facing a serious threat. As there
are different layers of the earth's surface, the ozone layer, which
mainly protects it from the sun's ultraviolet (UV) rays, is
considered one of the important elements.
Apart from being a curtain layer, the ozone layer also acts as a
shield that protects the Earth from harmful rays that can enter
from outer space. Recent studies by scientists show that a hole is
forming in the ozone layer and that this hole is growing every
time, increasing the risk of danger.
The hole's size variability is influenced by a strong wind band
around Antarctica, a result of Earth's rotation and temperature
differences. The band acts as a barrier, isolating air masses over
polar latitudes.
Professor Parisa Ariya, an expert in chemistry and atmospheric
and oceanic sciences at McGill University, told Turkiye's Anadolu
how the substances catalytically destroy ozone, posing risks to
human health and the environment.
Ariya said human-made emitted gaseous and halogenated molecules
have caused a significant decrease in the ozone layer,“and
thereby, the ozone layer's capability to filter the harsh radiation
and expose us to stronger radiation with adverse health
effects.”
In 1987, two years after the discovery of the ozone layer, heads
of state and government gathered to sign the Montreal Protocol on
Substances that Deplete the Ozone Layer, banning the use of
chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) -- chemicals that deplete the protective
layer.
Despite the signing of the Montreal Protocol, Ariya insists that
vigilance and updated protocols are imperative.
“We need to be more aware of these developments and have
safeguards by evolving even further the original Montreal
Protocol,” she said.
Ozone, also identified as a“greenhouse gas,” plays a crucial
role in regulating climate by trapping heat, said Ariya.
Scientific advancements, including satellite technology and
spectrometers, enable accurate monitoring of ozone levels.
Ariya reported steady recovery trends but urged continuous
vigilance and observation to ensure sustained progress.
She emphasized that some of the halogenated compounds that are
not yet banned and are used, for instance, in Asia, notably China,
for agriculture and other purposes, are emitting and will have
adverse effects on the planet and humans.
She stressed that several sustainable alternatives exist,
however, vigilance is crucial to prevent the release of hazardous
materials.
Ariya urged a drastic reduction in emissions affecting climate
change, air quality and health.
To protect the ozone layer, Ariya urged targeted efforts in
cities where a significant portion of pollutants is emitted.
Advocacy for cleaner cities, sustainable transport and lifestyle
changes are essential in reducing human effects.
Ariya stressed the importance of long-term protection by
bringing stakeholders together.
“We must remain vigilant and observe for a long time to ensure
it will steadily recover in the long term,” she said.“We also have
to adjust the regulation appropriately with the change of emitters
and other processes that are linked to ozone transformation in the
future.”
