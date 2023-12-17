Kuwait Amir, Senior Sheikhs, Citizens Perform Prayer On Late Amir

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Dec 17 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah performed Sunday prayer on His Highness the late Amir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Belal bin Rabah Mosque in Siddeeq Area. The prayer on the deceased was also performed by National Assembly Speaker Ahmad Al-Saadoun, senior Sheikhs, His Highness Sheikh Nasser Mohammad Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Jaber Mubarak Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah and His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, senior officials and citizens. (end) bs

