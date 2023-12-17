Dutch premier says no assistance to Ukraine till we are able to protect ourselves

(MENAFN) Geert Wilders, leader of the conservative Party for Freedom (PVV) and a prominent figure in Dutch politics, has voiced concerns about sending additional military aid to Ukraine if it compromises the Netherlands' ability to defend itself. Speaking in parliament on Wednesday, Wilders emphasized the need to prioritize national defense, stating that the Netherlands should refrain from providing military support to Ukraine while facing potential vulnerabilities at home.



This statement comes amid Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky's visit to the United States, where he seeks increased military funding, while a stalled EUR50 billion aid package for Ukraine awaits approval within the European Union. The Dutch lawmaker expressed reservations about allocating resources to Ukraine's military endeavors when there are uncertainties about the Netherlands' own defensive capabilities.



Wilders' Party for Freedom secured a plurality in the Dutch parliament in a surprising victory in November, winning 37 out of 150 seats. Two potential coalition partners, the center-right New Social Contract (NSC) and the Farmer-Citizen Movement, have also indicated reservations about contributing to Ukraine's military efforts and its potential accession to the European Union, as reported by Bloomberg.



Historically, the Netherlands has been a significant supporter of Ukraine in its ongoing conflict with Russia. In November, Amsterdam dispatched five F-16 fighter jets to the European F-16 Training Centre in Romania, where Ukrainian pilots are undergoing training on the American-made warplane. The Netherlands plans to commit a total of 12-18 jets as part of its military aid to train Ukrainian pilots.



The debate over military assistance to Ukraine has taken a broader European dimension, with Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban exercising his veto power to block a EUR50 billion European Commission package for Ukraine. Orban cited the withholding of funds from Hungary as a condition for his support in a radio interview on Friday. Additionally, Slovakia's new government has rejected a plan to send more military aid to Kiev, reflecting the complex and nuanced discussions within the European bloc regarding support for Ukraine in its conflict with Russia.



MENAFN17122023000045015687ID1107609481