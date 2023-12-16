3D Print Powder Market Is Anticipated To Grow At A CAGR Of 24 % During The Forecast Period.

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

3D Print Powder Market

Powdering Innovation: Exploring Trends in the 3D Print Powder Market.

- Exactitude Consultancy

LUTON, BEDFORDSHIRE, UNITED KINGDOM, December 16, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- The Global 3D Print Powder Market is anticipated to grow from USD 1.46 Billion in 2023 to USD 5.87 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 24 % during the forecast period.

The latest report provides information about the Global 3d print powder market and forecasts the growth prospects and industry trends that could emerge between 2023 and 2030. Future growth was calculated by taking the current growth rate and the entire market size into account. The 3d print powder Market report offers in-depth qualitative and quantitative insights on the industry's potential, and Future Scopes available to 3d print powder Market.

The field of additive manufacturing, or 3D printing, has seen tremendous change in recent years. One cutting-edge method that is becoming more and more well-known is powder-based 3D printing. In order to produce a three-dimensional item, this process uses powdered components as the raw input, which are then carefully fused or solidified layer by layer. Due to its adaptability, accuracy, and capacity to manufacture detailed and complicated designs that may be difficult to produce using standard manufacturing processes, 3D printing in powder has seen significant growth in the market. The market for powder 3D printing is heavily dependent on materials, which come in a variety of forms to meet the needs of various applications.

Significant Players Covered in the 3d Print Powder Market Report:

EOS GmbH, GE Additive, 3D Systems Corporation, Stratasys Ltd., Renishaw plc, Sandvik, Carpenter Technology Corporation, Arcam, Materialise, HP Inc, Markforged, Desktop Metal, ExOne, LPW Technology, Solvay, Evonik Industries, Optomec, Voxeljet, DMG MORI, NanoSteel

Note - This Report Sample Includes:

✔ A summary of the research work.

✔ Table of Contents The study's depth of coverage

✔ Market participants at the forefront

✔ The research framework of the report's structure

✔ Exactitude Consultancy's research methodology

Market Segmentation:

Segments Covered in the 3d Print Powder Market Report

3D Print Powder Market by Powder Type (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Plastic Powder

Metal Powder

Ceramic Powder

Glass Powder

Other Types

3D Print Powder Market by End Use Industry (USD Billion) (Kilotons)

Automotive

Aerospace and Defense

Architecture

Medical

Other End-user Industries

INDUSTRY DEVELOPMENTS:

July 31, 2023: Optomec announced its vision to drive digital transformation throughout the company to deliver modern capabilities and efficiencies to customers. The core focus will be a commitment to developing synergies between hardware and software to enable a modern approach to digital automation and digital manufacturing across its product portfolio. This will provide customers with a cost-effective method of managing workloads and equipment and analyzing data and output, resulting in enhanced manufacturing process quality and efficiency.

November 07, 2023: The world's leading additive manufacturing event, HP Inc. (Booth D41, Hall 12.1) announced a strategic partnership with INDO-MIM (Indo-MIM Private Limited), one of the world's largest players in the Metal Injection Molding (MIM) industry and an emerging player in the additive manufacturing powder industry. This collaboration marks a significant step toward advancing metal additive manufacturing technology and expanding its applications in various industries. INDO-MIM has initially invested in three cutting-edge HP Metal Jet S100 printers as part of this collaboration, strengthening their commitment to advancing additive manufacturing Globally.

Regional Analysis for 3d Print Powder Market:

North America accounted for the largest market in the 3D Print Powder market. North America accounted for 38% of the worldwide market value. Another major factor in North America's adoption of 3D printing is the medical industry. The region boasts a thriving healthcare sector that uses 3D printing to create prosthetics, implants, and medical equipment customized for individual patients. The medical industry's market share is growing due in part to the customizability of 3D print powders, which meet the growing demand for individualized healthcare solutions.

The North American market for 3D print powder is further supported by government initiatives and investments in additive manufacturing technologies. The 3D printing sector has grown because of increased financing for research and development in sophisticated manufacturing technologies, especially in the United States.

Read the full analysis report for a better understanding (description, TOC, list of tables and figures, and much more):

The research provides answers to the following key questions:

-What is the projected market size of the 3d print powder market by 2030?

-What will be the normal portion of the overall industry for coming years?

-What is the significant development driving components and restrictions of the worldwide 3d print powder market across different geographic?

-Who are the key sellers expected to lead the market for the appraisal time frame 2023 to 2030?

-What is the moving and rising advances expected to influence the advancement of the worldwide market?

-What are the development techniques received by the significant market sellers to remain ahead on the lookout?

Key Insights of the 3d Print Powder Market Report:

Proper understanding of the current market situation and trends.

Availability of detailed price information (current and historical).

Useful data on countries' positions in the Global market.

Search for partners or data on current and potential competitors.

Thorough market forecast for planning.

Key Benefits for Industry Participants and Stakeholders

Competitive landscape & strategies of key players

Historical, current, and projected market size, in terms of value

In-depth analysis of the 3d print powder Market

Potential and niche segments and regions exhibiting promising growth covered

Industry drivers, restraints, and opportunities covered in the study

Neutral perspective on the market performance

Recent industry trends and developments

Table of Contents:

Chapter 1 3d print powder Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by region.

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global 3d print powder Market Forecast

OUR REPORT DATE OFFERS:

Customs Data - Detailed Data covers 100% complete

customs-based data with Importer and Exporter Details along with other shipment

information.

Statistical Data - Statistical Data does not contain

Companies' Names but it has other useful information such as Quantity, Country,

Price, etc.

Transit Data - Transit Data covers information of

import-export shipments of the land-locked countries, which pass through

different customs territories.

Mirror Data - Mirror Data contains information, which

is reported by partner countries of countries that do not report their trade

data.

WE HAVE HISTORICAL DATA ALSO OF THESE COUNTRIES FROM JANUARY 2012 ONWARDS TO FUTURE MONTHS. WE UPDATE OUR DATABASE IN EVERY 35 DAYS (depend upon countries)

"We offer data for more than 195 nations. This is far greater than any other company at the moment and the largest number in the market".

Conclusion

In conclusion, 3D Print Powder is the elemental ingredient shaping the future of manufacturing. Its role in additive manufacturing processes, from intricate prototypes to functional end-use parts, is transformative. As technology continues to advance, these powders will remain pivotal in unlocking new possibilities, driving innovation across industries, and redefining the way we approach design and production in the digital age.

About Exactitude Consultancy

Exactitude Consultancy is a market research & consulting services firm that helps its client to address their most pressing strategic and business challenges. Our market research helps clients address critical business challenges and also helps make optimized business decisions with our fact-based research insights, market intelligence, and accurate data.

