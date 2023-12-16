Azerbaijan's ADA University Hosts Presentation Of Diplomatic Protocol Guide (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan's ADA University is hosting a presentation ceremony of the Diplomatic Protocol Guide on the 100th anniversary of the National Leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

The ceremony is attended by the Head of the Department for Asia at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ramil Rzayev, the Head of the Protocol Department Anar Najaflı, ministry staff, and representatives of the diplomatic corps.

Rzayev noted that the presented guideline, covering the period of 1993-2003, contains not only information on Azerbaijan's foreign policy but also a valuable political heritage of the Azerbaijani people, formed during that period, which is considered a relatively short time.

He said that the statements of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in the introduction to the guideline were not chosen randomly.

They formed the basis and principles of the foreign policy of modern Azerbaijan – establishing bilateral, mutually beneficial relations, friendly relations with all countries worldwide, and close cooperation with diplomatic missions accredited in the country, added Rzayev.

He also mentioned that parts of the guideline consist of important materials, comprising 40 sections and published in two languages, providing detailed explanations of the rights and responsibilities of the diplomatic corps.

