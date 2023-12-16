Azerbaijan's ADA University Hosts Presentation Of Diplomatic Protocol Guide (PHOTO)

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 16. Azerbaijan's ADA
University is hosting a presentation ceremony of the Diplomatic
Protocol Guide on the 100th anniversary of the National Leader
Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.
The ceremony is attended by the Head of the Department for Asia
at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Ramil Rzayev, the
Head of the Protocol Department Anar Najaflı, ministry staff, and
representatives of the diplomatic corps.
Rzayev noted that the presented guideline, covering the period
of 1993-2003, contains not only information on Azerbaijan's foreign
policy but also a valuable political heritage of the Azerbaijani
people, formed during that period, which is considered a relatively
short time.
He said that the statements of the great leader Heydar Aliyev in
the introduction to the guideline were not chosen randomly.
They formed the basis and principles of the foreign policy of
modern Azerbaijan – establishing bilateral, mutually beneficial
relations, friendly relations with all countries worldwide, and
close cooperation with diplomatic missions accredited in the
country, added Rzayev.
He also mentioned that parts of the guideline consist of
important materials, comprising 40 sections and published in two
languages, providing detailed explanations of the rights and
responsibilities of the diplomatic corps.
