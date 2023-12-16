President Ilham Aliyev Congratulates King Of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad Ibn Isa Al Khalifa

(MENAFN- AzerNews) President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev sent a congratulatory
letter to King of Bahrain Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa on 16
December, Azernew s reports.
To His Majesty Sheikh Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa, King of
Bahrain.
Your Majesty,
On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I am
pleased to convey my sincerest congratulations and best wishes to
you and through you, your entire people on the occasion of the
National Holiday of the Kingdom of Bahrain.
I am confident that we will continue to make joint efforts to
strengthen friendly relations between Azerbaijan and Bahrain, and
expand our cooperation of mutual interest both on bilateral and
multilateral formats.
On such a remarkable day, I wish you robust health, happiness,
success in your activities, and everlasting peace and prosperity to
the friendly people of Bahrain.
Sincerely,
Ilham Aliyev
President of the Republic of Azerbaijan
