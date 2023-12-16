War Update: Ukrainian Forces Hold Enemy Back Near Donetsk Region's Marinka

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Marinka direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces are holding Russian invaders back near the Donetsk region's Krasnohorivka, Marinka and Novomykhailivka. Here, the Ukrainian military repelled 13 enemy attacks.

The relevant statement was made by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

Ninety-six combat engagements have occurred on the front in the past 24 hours. Russian troops launched two missile strikes and 23 air strikes, and opened fire with multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS) 40 times on Ukrainian positions and settlements.

Following Russian terrorist attacks, casualties among civilians were reported, as well as the damage caused to residential houses and other civil infrastructure.

Russian occupiers launched another air attack on Ukraine's territory, having used 31 Shahed-136/131 loitering munitions. Ukrainian forces destroyed 30 enemy combat drones.

Russian invaders launched air strikes on the Chernihiv region's Krasnyi Khutir and Hremiach; Sumy region's Volfyne; Donetsk region's Marinka, Maksymilianivka, Pobieda and Novomykhailivka.

Russian artillery strikes affected over 130 settlements in the Chernihiv, Sumy, Kharkiv, Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Kherson and Mykolaiv regions.

In the Volyn and Polissia directions, the operational situation remained rather unchanged.

In the Siverskyi and Slobozhanskyi directions, Russian invaders are maintaining military presence within the border areas, conducting sabotage activities and shelling border settlements from Russia's territory.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian forces repelled nine enemy attacks near the Kharkiv region's Synkivka.

In the Lyman direction, Ukrainian warriors repelled five enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Terny, Yampolivka; Luhansk region's Makiivka.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian forces repelled 18 enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Bohdanivka, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Andriivka. Ukraine's Defense Forces continue inflicting personnel and equipment losses on the enemy, gaining a foothold within the recaptured frontiers.

In the Avdiivka direction, Russian invaders continue attempts to encircle the Donetsk region's Avdiivka. Ukrainian warriors repelled 20 enemy attacks to the east of the Donetsk region's Novobakhmutivka, Avdiivka, and 14 more attacks to the east of Stepove, to the south of Sieverne and Pervomaiske.

In the Shakhtarske direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two enemy attacks near the Donetsk region's Staromaiorske.

In the Zaporizhzhia direction, Ukrainian forces repelled eight enemy attacks to the west of the Zaporizhzhia region's Novopokrovka and to the south of Robotyne.

In the Melitopol direction, Ukraine's Defense Forces continue inflicting personnel and equipment losses on Russian troops, and exhausting the enemy all over the front line.

In the Kherson direction, Ukrainian warriors are holding positions on the left bank of the Dnipro River in the Kherson region, carrying out counterbattery measures and inflicting fire damage on the enemy's rear lines.

Over the past day, Ukraine's Air Force has launched seven strikes on Russian personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and destroyed one enemy Kh-59 guided missile.

Ukrainian missile units hit four enemy personnel, ammunition and military equipment clusters, and two ammunition depots.