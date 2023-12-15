The Archies: Janhvi Kapoor Advised Khushi Kapoor To Be Prepared To Receive 'Hate'; Applauds Her Role As Betty

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Janhvi Kapoor recently discussed her sister Khushi Kapoor's performance in her debut Bollywood film, "The Archies," during an interview. The teen musical, directed by Zoya Akhtar, is an Indian adaptation of the popular Archie Comics, and Khushi portrayed the character of Betty Cooper.

When asked about her thoughts on Khushi's performance, Janhvi Kapoor expressed her admiration, stating, "Yes, I did. I think that she did such a wonderful job at being honest." Janhvi went on to reveal the advice she imparted to her sister regarding the potential negativity that comes with being in the public eye.

In the interview, Janhvi disclosed, "When I was talking to her, I told her to be prepared for hate but not to forget herself in the process. I wish someone said this to me. I wish someone told me to try looking at the people that value you, like you because believing the bad is always easier."

Drawing from her own experiences, Janhvi Kapoor emphasized the challenge of maintaining self-confidence when faced with criticism. She noted that it is often easier to believe negative comments than positive ones. Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor, both facing self-doubt, engage in self-questioning, and Janhvi shared her guidance: "Don't lose yourself, don't be jaded because you've been very honest."

Janhvi praised Khushi's performance, describing it as warm and authentic, with a notable presence of innocence. She commended Khushi for being 'real' in front of the camera, without attempting to showcase anything artificial.

'The Archies,' described as a coming-of-age musical, explores the lives of iconic characters such as Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton. The film, released on Netflix on December 7, 2023, features Khushi Kapoor as Betty, Agastya Nanda as Archie Andrews, and Suhana Khan as Veronica Lodge, among others.

Directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film delves into themes of friendship, freedom, love, heartbreak, and rebellion. The cast also includes Yuvraj Menda, Dot, Vedang Raina, and Mihir Ahuja. Overall, Janhvi Kapoor's insights into Khushi's debut and the advice she shared add a personal touch to the narrative surrounding "The Archies.