Media Representatives Observe The Work Of Engineer-Sapper Units

(MENAFN- AzerNews) By Asim Aliyev
The area of 134 hectares was completely cleared of landmines and
unexploded ordnance as a result of the activities of Azerbaijan
Army's engineer-sapper units in the liberated territories on
December 1-12 of the current year, Azernews reports, citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.
Besides, to keep evacuation routes in a constant working state
and to ensure the safe and uninterrupted movement of vehicle and
combat equipment, 1069 meters of roads were cleared of snow during
the mentioned period, and 260 meters of new supply roads were laid
by engineer-sapper units.
During 2023 in a total of 6,863 hectares of area 234 anti-personnel
mines, 706 anti-tank mines and 1405 unexploded ordnance were
detected and neutralized by engineer-sapper units. 1,730 meters of
roads were cleared of snow, and 13,660 meters of new roads were
laid as well.
The main efforts are focused on demining settlements, sowing plots,
roads, and infrastructure facilities in the liberated
territories.
Some of the mines and unexploded ordnance detected in the Garabagh
economic region were destroyed by detonation and burning methods in
the Godakburun training center of Aghdara region.
Media representatives watched the process of destroying mines and
unexploded ordnance.
Other necessary activities on detecting and neutralizing mines and
unexploded ordnance, as well as on engineering support continue in
a planned manner in the liberated territories.
MENAFN15122023000195011045ID1107603548
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.