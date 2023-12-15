Mod Signs Mou With BEL For Ammunition Procurement

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 15 (IANS) Ministry of Defence (MoD) on Friday signed a MoU with Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL) for ammunition procurement under 'Manufacture of Ammunition for Indian Army by Indian Industry', a government initiative for long term requirement of 10 years.

The MoD said that the procurement will be for the Electronic Fuzes for army at a total cost of Rs 5,336 crore.

It said that the Electronic Fuzes are an integral component of medium to heavy calibre artillery guns which provides sustained artillery firepower for military operations.

“The Fuzes will be procured for usage in artillery guns which are capable of lethal engagements in various kinds of terrain including high altitude areas along the northern borders,” the MoD official said.

It said that these Electronic Fuzes will be manufactured by the BEL at its Pune and upcoming Nagpur plant.

“The project will generate employment for one and half lakh men and encourage active participation of Indian Industries including MSMEs in ammunition manufacturing and broaden ammunition manufacturing ecosystem in the country,” the officials said.

