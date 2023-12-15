Karabakh University Soon To Revitalize Region's Historically Educational Vibes- President Ilham Aliyev

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 15. Karabakh
University will very soon revive the historically existing
educational environment in the region, President of Azerbaijan
Ilham Aliyev said, Trend reports.
President Ilham Aliyev addressed the participants of the XVI
Congress of Azerbaijani Teachers, which started in Baku.
Will be updated
MENAFN15122023000187011040ID1107601710
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.