CASE Construction Equipment Unveils Bharat Stage V Compliant Loader Backhoes And Compactors At CII EXCON 2023

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, 14th December 2023: CASE Construction Equipment, a leading brand of CNH Industrial, kicked-off the 12th edition of the International Equipment and Construction Technology Trade Fair CII - EXCON 2023, on an exciting note. The company announced their readiness for BS (CEV) V compliance by showcasing their marquee Backhoe Loader – 770 NX Plus and Soil Compactor 1107 NX-PD. It also marked their debut in two new categories in India with the unveiling of an all new Skid Steer Loader – SSL 175 and compact machines through mini Excavator – CX 35D to its domestic product portfolio. And upgraded the entire Loader Backhoe portfolio to the Industry\'s safest operator cabin with a host of 22 new features.



Additionally, the brand displayed 10 new and upgraded products and services, including Electric Mini Excavator and a range of Industry leading Vibratory Compactors, Excavators and Motor Graders with a host of attachments and the all new FLEETPROTM, a value line parts offering.



Speaking at the event, Mr. Alexander Markov, Vice-President, Construction Segment, CNH Industrial AME & APAC said, \"We are ecstatic to be presenting our cutting-edge product portfolio and engaging with customers at the biggest trade event in South Asia. India is a strategically important market for the group, as the country is the third-largest CE market globally. Additionally, our world class factory at Pithampur, India, is increasingly becoming a cornerstone of our global supply chain, servicing over 100 countries, with our compactors, backhoes, and excavators. With new products, we are sure to expand our global reach with Made-in-India products.\"



At the unveiling of new products, Mr. Shalabh Chaturvedi, Managing Director, CASE Construction Equipment – India and SAARC Region, said, \"Showcasing our preparedness towards adapting the upcoming Stage 5 emission norms as well as upgrading our entire Loader Backhoe range with the safest operator cabin fills us with a sense of purpose and pride. Additionally, our new product launches – Skid Steer Loaders and Mini Excavators, give us more opportunities to serve our customers for their diverse needs. Interestingly, the Skid Steer Loaders are made in a women led production line at our plant in Pithampur, breaking the gender stereotypes. We are well positioning to partner in India\'s infrastructure development, with our technologically advanced equipment with features such as Telematics and service offerings such as FLEETPRO\"



Product Details:



BS (CEV) V Loader Backhoe 770 NX Plus:



The all new CEV Stage V compliant, CASE 770 NX Plus is introduced to offer an ideal balance of high productivity and better fuel efficiency. This machine is powered by an Electronic 74 hp diesel engine, which is coupled with the New Generation Electro-Hydraulics Variable Pump with 143 lpm flow and 240 bar peak pressure. The 770NX Plus, with its 1.1 cu.m. and 0.30 cu.m. standard buckets, offers high versatility with options like high dump and bottom dump buckets, along with a Rock Breaker kit. The machine is equipped with the ROPS and FOPS compliant safe and high comfort cabin, along with SiteWatch Telematics as the standard offering.



BS (CEV) V Soil Compactor 1107 NX-PD:



Leader in Vibratory Compactor, CASE India has introduced yet another cutting-edge soil compactor that offers exceptional performance and reliability. Powered by the Electronic CEV-Stage V engine with auto Idle and shutdown fuel saving feature that offers a class leading fuel efficiency resulting into maximised profitability. With best in class compaction forces, tuned with ideal amplitude & frequency setting for maximum compaction in minimum passes makes it a highly efficient compaction equipment.



Designed for comfortable and safe operation, machine is equipped with the ROPS & FOPS compliant canopy, a 6-way adjustable 900 rotating seat with arm rests and high visibility operator platform amongst other key features. Loaded with features like SiteWatch telematics, secondary brake, engine protection shutdown, audio visual warning alert system, further enhances its safety standard against its competitors.



Skid Steer Loader - SR 175B:



The newly introduced SR 175B boasts a range of distinctive features that can redefine industry standards. The 2.2 litre diesel engine offers 44.7 kW/ 60hp @2800 rpm with a peak torque of 171Nm @1800 rpm. The powerful machine offers optimal pushing power with the loader support being at the bottom part of the chassis to maximising machine performance especially during loading applications. The versatile machine boasts a hydraulic system with fast cycle times and a Connect Under Pressure (CUP) system for wrench-free hydraulic tool connection.



Operator comfort is elevated with a spacious cab design featuring Suspension seats, a wide door, grab handles, and a lower threshold for easy access. The machine\'s outstanding visibility, achieved through a large glass area, ultra-narrow wire lateral protection, thinner front pillars with minimum noise and comfortable room, sets a new benchmark in ROPS/FOPS cab, within the market.



Mini Excavator - CX35D:



The compact excavator is loaded with the distinguished 3.5-ton digger that offers tailored configurations including a cab or canopy, and the option of rubber or steel tracks for unparalleled versatility and operational efficiency. Delivering an impressive digging depth of up to 3070mm, the CX35D with zero-tail swing, stands as the premier choice for dynamic urban and infrastructure sites characterized by heightened traffic or the coexistence of diverse equipment types.



Our dedication to innovation for heightened productivity is underscored by the integration of advanced features, including electro-hydraulic controls, hydraulic flow settings, load-sensing electronic pumps, flow-sharing control valves, and up to 3 auxiliary circuits. This technological sophistication endows the CX35D with exceptional versatility, accommodating a diverse array of quick couplers and attachments for multifaceted applications.



Mini Excavator - CX15



One of the prominent tech advancements on display is the CASE electric mini excavator that are easy to transport and efficient for indoor work due to zero emissions output and its compact size. The 1.5 metric ton CX15 EV is a dynamic electric mini excavator and offers the same power and performance as diesel-powered machines, with adjustable operating modes and attachments. The compact machine comes with standard auxiliary hydraulics and an optional 2nd auxiliary circuit, allowing for optimal performance.



Upgraded 770NXe:



Launched last year at the EXCON, the 770NXe Backhoe Loader will now offer a new cabin with ROPS/ FOPS ensuring optimal safety standards. It\'s the trapezoidal design not only adds a modern aesthetic but also enhances functionality. The ergonomic RPM control, door gas struts, and new CED paint coating contribute to a user-friendly and durable environment. The addition of an FM radio on the headliner adds entertainment to the mix. New latches and locks ensure enhanced security, and a remarkable +20% increase in cabin storage amplifies practicality. The new cabin will also offer features like a split helper seat, improved knee clearances, larger steering wheel, improved backhoe lever, comfortable loader lever, parking brake, repositioned rear work lamps, a horn-integrated backhoe lever. Adding to the safety feature, the machine comes with the SiteWatch Telematics for comprehensive monitoring.



FLEETPROTM:



It is, an integral part of the CNH Industrial family of brands, strategically positioned to enhance the Parts and Service Portfolio of the brand. The brand will address the diverse requirements that arise during the entire lifespan of the machines and across various operations. Recognizing the evolving demands of the customers and the changing landscape of the industry, FLEETPROTM aims to amplify the brand\'s commitment to providing comprehensive aftermarket solutions, by aligning with the changing expectations of customers and dealers for later-in-life parts requirement.

