Alia Bhatt Turns Bridesmaid For Friend, Shares Pictures From Mehndi Ceremony

On Wednesday evening, Alia Bhatt attended a close friend's Mehndi ceremony and shared pictures from the event on her Instagram account.



Alia Bhatt looked stunning as a bridesmaid for one of her close friends as she posted a slew of photos to her Instagram account.

In the pictures, Alia and her friend can be seen cuddling and displaying the best friend goals to her gram family.



Alia was dressed for the event in a vibrant pink salwar suit from Raw Mango and wore green danglers to complement her outfit.



The rani pink kurta came with a vertical line design and a chiffon dupatta decorated with floral zari embroidery.

In contrast to the typically observed rigid and tight fits, her clothing embraced an anti-fit silhouette, providing a more relaxed and comfortable option.



In one picture, Alia and a bunch of other bridesmaids were pictured together and had all smiles while they posed to the camera.



They seem to have a fun time and in the caption (in Hindi), Alia wrote, "Dulhan ke yaar aur dher sara pyar."

