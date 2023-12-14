(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Dec. 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Steam Autoclaves Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Configuration (Vertical, Horizontal), By Application (Medical, Dental), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The global steam autoclaves market is expected to reach USD 2.43 billion by 2030. The market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 9.90% from 2023 to 2030. Growing demand for disinfection and sterilization is expected to drive the demand for steam autoclaves in laboratory and medical settings. Medical & biohazardous waste management applications are anticipated to experience a rapid growth in demand owing to increasing implementation and acceptance rates of biosafety guidelines. Furthermore, increasing incidence rates of hospital acquired infections and growing need for safe management of infectious medical waste are expected to drive the steam autoclaves market over the forecast period. Rising number of government regulations aimed at the mandatory implementation of biosafety regulations, growing demand for portable autoclaves and the introduction of cost-effective devices are expected to serve the steam autoclaves market as future growth opportunities.



Steam Autoclaves Market Report Highlights

Vertical steam autoclaves were the largest product segment in 2022. This large share can be accounted for by the presence of a wide product range, available in the market including medium range medical & laboratory autoclaves. Moreover, the availability of specialized medical and bio-hazardous waste management devices is expected to drive segment growth over the forecast period.

Medical waste management and sterilization was the largest application of the market in 2022 owing to the presence of a comparatively higher demand for sterilization and disinfection in hospitals and clinics. Moreover, due to the growing demand for pharmaceutical bio-hazardous waste management and the gradually increasing levels of generation of such waste, it is expected that the laboratory applications of specialized autoclaves for bio-hazardous and solid waste management is expected to grow at a rapid rate over the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest share of the market in 2022 at over 35.52%, Growing prevalence of hospital acquired infection and the presence of large procedure volumes and stringent government regulations are some key factors expected to drive regional market growth during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is identified as the fastest growing regional steam autoclaves market. Presence of untapped opportunities in the emerging markets of India and China is expected to serve manufacturers with lucrative future growth opportunities. Moreover, growing demand for medical tourism in the region is expected to improve device usage rates by heightening the need for sophisticated medical infrastructure. Key players of the steam autoclaves market include Tuttnauer, Matachana, BMM Weston, Getinge Infection Control, LTE Scientific, Belimed Deutschland, Medisafe International, Panasonic, Priorclave and Eryigit Medical Devices Steris Key Attributes:



