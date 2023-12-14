Casio To Release EDIFICE Collaboration Model With Honda Racing

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Tokyo, September 29, 2020 - Casio Computer Co., Ltd. announced today the release of the EFS-560HR, the latest collaboration model with Honda Racing in the EDIFICE line of high-performance metal chronographs based on the brand concept of“Speed and Intelligence.”



Honda Racing refers to the motorsports activities that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. pursues around the world. The company has been in the spotlight as the supplier of power units to the Scuderia AlphaTauri Formula OneTM team, of which Casio is an official partner. The collaboration between Honda Racing and EDIFICE, both of which have origins in Japan, evolved from a shared dedication to leveraging high-tech capabilities in their global pursuits.



The new EFS-560HR is the fourth collaboration model with Honda Racing. The watch draws its inspiration from the race track, symbolizing the common thread between Honda's development of race-tested technologies that carry over into passenger cars and EDIFICE's development of timepiece technologies integrating suggestions from racing teams. Every last detail has been considered in designing the watch, from a special finish on the dial that resembles an asphalt racing surface to red accents on the dial circumference and inset dials that bring to mind the curbs on a racing track. For the full line-up, please visit



The bezel is made from carbon fibre, which is used extensively in motorsports. To withstand the tough conditions experienced by racing mechanics, the band is covered with CORDURATM fabric with KevlarTM fibre inserts. The glass is made from scratch-resistant sapphire crystal and the solar-charging system delivers superior practicality. The dial, band, and case back are inscribed with the Honda Racing logo. The collaboration model comes in special packaging that will further excite Honda Racing fans.



Specifications



EFS-560HR

Water Resistance100 meters

StopwatchMeasuring unit: 1 second; measuring capacity: 29'59"; measuring modes: elapsed time, 1st and 2nd place times

Other FunctionsBattery level indicator, date display

Power SourceSolar Powerd (solar-charging system)

Battery Operating TimeAbout 6 months (from full charge until hands stop)

Accuracy at Normal Temperature±20 seconds per month



Size of Case4×10

Total WeightApprox. 84g

