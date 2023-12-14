Klöckner & Co SE Relocates Group Headquarters To Sustainable Building In Düsseldorf

EQS-News: Klöckner & Co SE / Key word(s): Real Estate/Sustainability

Klöckner & Co SE relocates Group headquarters to sustainable building in Düsseldorf

14.12.2023 / 09:00 CET/CEST

New headquarters to be located in Airport Garden at Düsseldorf Airport, at the latest from summer 2025

Move to new building will reduce carbon footprint by more than half New location provides state-of-the-art, future-oriented working environment meeting the Company's long-term needs Duisburg, Germany, December 14, 2023 – Klöckner & Co will relocate its Group headquarters to Düsseldorf when the lease expires for the current location, the Silberpalais office building in Duisburg. The headquarters of Kloeckner Metals Germany GmbH and the staff of kloeckner.i GmbH in Duisburg will likewise move to the new Düsseldorf building. The approximately 250 employees are scheduled to relocate at the latest by summer 2025. Kloeckner Metals Germany will retain its warehouse in Duisburg. With the lease in Duisburg set to expire, the Company looked at around 70 locations in Duisburg and neighboring cities in the run-up to the decision, based on a range of criteria such as the properties' location and accessibility, the quality of the premises, carbon footprint and cost-efficiency. Guido Kerkhoff, CEO of Klöckner & Co SE:“Relocating to the Airport Garden in Düsseldorf enables us to provide a sustainable and future-oriented working environment for our employees. At the same time, we maintain our commitment to the Ruhr region and Duisburg in particular. As part of this, we are continuing our social engagement in Duisburg's Marxloh neighborhood and, among others, will also continue our active support of the Ruhr Piano Festival's education project and the ReDI School of Digital Integration project.” The Group's new headquarters will be located in the Airport Garden building at Düsseldorf Airport. Airport Garden has been awarded Gold certification from LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design), the internationally recognized green building certification system. For example, concrete core activation is used in the building for energy-efficient workspace heating and cooling. With the move, Klöckner & Co will reduce its Group headquarters carbon emissions by more than half compared to the previous location. In addition, the building also has excellent transport accessibility due to its location. The new premises are closely aligned with“new work” principles, taking into account the changes in working practices since the pandemic, and will be designed to be as flexible as possible – also with the close involvement of the Duisburg workforce. This enables the Company to create a Group headquarters in keeping with the times, providing more space for cross-team collaboration and projects as well as more areas for focused working. Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL) advised and supported the property search process.









About Klöckner

&

Co: Klöckner

&

Co is one of the largest producer-independent distributors of steel and metal products and one of the leading steel service companies worldwide. Based on its distribution and service network of around 160

sites in 13

countries, Klöckner

&

Co supplies more than 90,000

customers. Currently, the Group has around 7,800 employees. Klöckner

&

Co generated sales of some €9.4 billion in fiscal year 2022. With the expansion of its portfolio of CO2-reduced materials, services and logistics options under the Nexigen® umbrella brand, the company is underscoring its role as a pioneer of a sustainable steel industry. At the same time, Klöckner

&

Co leads the way in the steel industry's digital transformation and has set itself the target of digitalizing and largely automating its supply and service chain. In this way, the Company aims to develop into the leading one-stop shop for steel, other materials, equipment and processing services in Europe and the Americas. The shares of Klöckner

&

Co

SE are admitted to trading on the regulated market segment (Regulierter Markt) of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (Frankfurter Wertpapierbörse) with further post-admission obligations (Prime Standard). Klöckner

&

Co shares are listed in the SDAX® index of Deutsche Börse. ISIN: DE000KC01000; WKN: KC0100; Common Code: 025808576. Contact Klöckner

&

Co

SE:

