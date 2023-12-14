Taiwanese Designer Brand C JEAN-Chunyuan Jean Unveils Groundbreaking 24AW Sustainable Collection At TITAS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

C JEAN 24AW sustainable collection

C JEAN men's fashion design features single-material recycled fabric

C JEAN sustainable menswear collection

Experience elegance meets eco-consciousness! C JEAN-ChunYuan Jean's 24AW line showcased at TITAS, setting new standards.

TAIPEI, TAIWAN, December 14, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- C JEAN-ChunYuan Jean, a renowned Taiwanese designer, has once again pushed the boundaries of sustainable fashion with the launch of their 24AW collection at the 27th Taipei Innovative Textile Application Show (TITAS). The collection, created in collaboration with Taiwan's leading textile factory, Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., showcases the brand's commitment to eco-friendly and ethical fashion.The 24AW collection by C JEAN-ChunYuan Jean features a range of ready-to-wear pieces made from sustainable materials such as organic cotton, recycled polyester, and Tencel. The brand's use of these materials not only reduces their environmental impact but also ensures the highest quality and durability of their garments. The collection also incorporates innovative techniques such as waterless dyeing and zero-waste pattern cutting, further cementing C JEAN-ChunYuan Jean's position as a pioneer in sustainable fashion.The unveiling of the 24AW collection at TITAS marks a significant milestone for C JEAN-ChunYuan Jean and Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. as they continue to lead the way in promoting sustainable practices in the fashion industry. The collection has received widespread praise for its unique designs and eco-friendly approach, with many industry experts hailing it as a game-changer for the future of fashion.C JEAN-ChunYuan Jean's 24AW collection is a testament to the brand's dedication to creating fashion that is not only stylish but also socially and environmentally responsible. With their partnership with Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd., C JEAN-ChunYuan Jean is setting a new standard for sustainable fashion and inspiring others to follow suit.C JEAN-ChunYuan Jean is an artist and designer who entered the fashion design field after studying fine art. She holds a National Diploma in Fashion from the UK and a Bachelor's degree in Textile and Clothing from Fu Jen Catholic University,Taiwan. She pursued an MA in Fashion Design and Technology from the University of the Arts London. Her brand, C JEAN, emphasizes the fusion of traditional craftsmanship and sustainable materials, integrating various themes such as art, culture, society, and nature into clothing designs with a minimalist style. Drawing inspiration from nature and societal issues, she designed collections like "Lost Birds" and "Break," focusing on endangered bird species and the phenomenon of melting glaciers, using fashion as a medium to wield design influence.This anticipated collaboration will redefine fashion standards, demonstrating the potential synergy between fashion and sustainability. The 2024 Paris Olympics will serve as a benchmark for sustainability, low carbon, and ecology, where the collaboration between C JEAN and Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. will likely stand as a model for the future. This partnership underscores the commitment of designer C JEAN and Formosa Taffeta Co., Ltd. to sustainable development, positively impacting the planet and the fashion industry.

