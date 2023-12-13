Egypt Commends UAE For Successful COP28, Welcomes Conference Outcomes

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Egypt's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Wednesday expressed its appreciation for the successful conclusion of the Climate Conference in Dubai, which resulted in several historic decisions. The United Arab Emirates (UAE) was lauded for its exemplary organization of the 28th session of the Conference of the Parties (COP28) to the Framework Convention on Climate Change.

Egypt highlighted the UAE's leadership role in the negotiations that culminated in the“UAE consensus,” a significant step forward in the global effort to address key climate action issues and garner the necessary support for their implementation, guided by scientific recommendations and principles of justice and equity.

The Ministry's statement also recognized the landmark achievement of releasing the first global assessment of climate action efforts since the Paris Agreement, along with establishing a framework for the global adaptation goal. Egypt views the UAE's success as a notable addition to Arab accomplishments in the climate arena, building on the progress made at COP27 in Sharm El-Sheik.

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry, who presided over COP27, extended his congratulations to COP28 President Sultan Al Jaber for his leadership during the extensive negotiations held in Dubai over the past two weeks.