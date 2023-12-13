Radisson Hotel Group Unveils Uday Palace Navsari, A Member Of Radisson Individuals

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, 13th December 2023: Radisson Hotel Group is delighted to announce the opening of Uday Palace Navsari, a member of Radisson Individuals. Strategically located within a one-hour drive from the Surat airport and just a short 20-minute journey from the Navsari railway station, the hotel is the ultimate abode for both business and leisure travelers.



"Radisson Individuals is a collection of hotels that stand as a testament to our commitment to providing distinctive, tailored experiences to our guests. We aim to bring Radisson Hotel Group's signature Yes I Can! service philosophy to a diverse range of locations, especially in vibrant tier 2 and 3 cities. Our foray into Navsari with this hotel opening reinforces our dedication to reach out to emerging markets and our belief in the immense potential these cities hold." said K.B. Kachru, Chairman Emeritus & Principal Advisor, South Asia, Radisson Hotel Group.



Combining palace-style architecture and modern amenities, the hotel features 100 comfortable and spacious rooms that are adorned with French windows with jharoka-style frames, offering city and garden views, and an abundance of natural daylight. Guests can select from multiple categories, including standard rooms, superior rooms, junior suites, and executive suites. An ideal destination for guests looking for a weekend getaway or a staycation, the hotel also features a rejuvenating outdoor swimming pool.



The hotel's five indoor and outdoor event spaces, featuring a mix of contemporary and classic Indian decorations, are well-equipped to accommodate a variety of events. The venues offer leading-edge audio-visual equipment ensuring that every aspect of an event is meticulously executed. The versatile spaces are ideal for business and leisure events such as corporate retreats, weddings, or special celebrations.



"Uday Palace Navsari has always been envisioned as a beacon of opulence, sophistication, and unparalleled hospitality. We are thrilled to collaborate with Radisson Hotel Group and become a part of Radisson Individuals brand, a partnership that aligns perfectly with our commitment to delivering extraordinary experiences. With our accommodations, grand banqueting spaces, and majestic setup, we look forward to welcoming guests to a world where elegance and royal architecture meet quality service. This is a new chapter in our journey, and we are excited to continue setting new standards in this region's hospitality landscape" said Rajesh Shantilal Shah, Managing Director, Belly Welly Resort.



With a sharp focus on regional cuisine, the hotel offers an exquisite dining space at the all-day dining restaurant, Gulmohar, where guests can savor a delightful blend of Parsi, Gujarati as well and international dishes. Culinary experts have thoughtfully created a menu with delicious gluten-free and lactose-free options, that promise a memorable gourmet experience for every palette.



"Our journey began with a vision to create a haven where history and modern hospitality intertwine. Uday Palace Navsari, a member of Radisson Individuals is not just a hotel; it reflects our passion for hospitality. This opening marks an exciting step forward in bringing one-of-a-kind, experience-focused brands to Gujarat. The hotel is near heritage sites, and historic landmarks and to the city's developing landscape, a veritable hub where culture and community meet. The location enhances the appeal of our offering, creating an inviting space for locals and visitors to experience the Southern part of Gujarat like never before" said Vikram Singh Chauhan, CEO and founder, NILE Hospitality.



Beyond the realms of the hotel, guests get to explore the area's best-known sights, including cultural and historical places such as Dandi Beach, Desai Atash Behram, and Jamshed Baug Navsari. The hotel team is also well-trained to aid guests in planning excursions to nearby locations.



"We cordially welcome our guests to Uday Palace Navsari, a member of Radisson Individuals to experience the best-in-class hospitality. The hotel's opening is a testament to our and Radisson Hotel Group's commitment to quality standards and our dedicated teams continue to work towards delivering an exceptional guest experience at the hotel." said Binu Pillai, General Manager, Uday Palace, Navsari, a member of Radisson Individuals.



Radisson Hotel Group continues to command a leading presence in the Indian market and is one of the country's largest international hotel operators with over 165 hotels in operation and development. It continues to be the largest hotel operator in tier-1 markets like Delhi NCR and at the same time, more than 50% of its portfolio is in tier-2 and 3 markets where it has benefited by being the first mover. With hotels dotted across 70+ locations in India, there is a Radisson hotel in every 4 hours of drivable distance across the length and breadth of the country operating under brands, including Radisson Blu, Radisson, Radisson RED, Park Inn by Radisson, Park Plaza, Park Inn & Suites by Radisson, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson and Radisson Individuals.

Company :-Avian WE

User :- Suhani Bakshi

Email :...