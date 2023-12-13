MHA Sets Up Panel Under DG CRPF Over Parliament Security Breach Incident

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Dec 13 (IANS) The Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Wednesday ordered an enquiry into the security breach of the Parliament earlier in the day.

The enquiry will be headed by Director General, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Anish Dayal Singh.

In a series of posts on social media platform X, the MHA said, "On request from Lok Sabha Secretariat, MHA has ordered an Enquiry of parliament security breach incident. An Enquiry Committee has been set up under Anish Dayal Singh, DG, CRPF, with members from other security agencies and experts."

The MHA said that the committee will investigate into the reasons for breach in security of Parliament, identify lapses and recommend further action.

The committee will submit its report with recommendations, including suggestions on improving security in Parliament, at the earliest, the ministry added.

The enquiry was ordered after the Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to the MHA seeking a security review of the Parliament. The Lok Sabha Secretariat wrote to the MHA seeking a security review of Parliament in wake of the security breach earlier in the day when two people jumped from the visitor's gallery and also sprayed the yellow smoke, the sources said.

The two people who jumped in Lok Sabha from the visitor's gallery were caught and handed over to the Delhi Police. The Delhi Police has registered a case and is investigating the security lapse issue.

A total of five people have been arrested in connection to the incident -- two from inside the House, two from outside the Parliament and one from Haryana's Gurugram.

