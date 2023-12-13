Designer Pool Covers Launch New Poollock Hydraulic Automatic Safety Cover

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Germiston, Gauteng, Dec. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Designer pool covers, specialists in the design, personalization, and integration of automatic and manual pool covers in Africa, Botswana, Nambia, and Mozambia, is excited to announce the launch of its new Poollock Hydraulic Automatic Safety Cover that is currently one of the leading safety covers for swimming pool options available in the industry.

The new Poollock Hydraulic Automatic Safety Cover offers homeowners a versatile and adaptable option that prioritizes safety, has a long lifetime, and can open and close in less than 60 seconds. The automatic system is run by a hydraulic 'direct drive' motor, which opens and closes the cover by turning the key. The cover runs up and down in a track system and is the ultimate safety cover option on the market not only because the electrical motor, called the Power Pack, is removed from the immediate pool environment but also as it is located next to the Pool Pump and no electrical motor is installed within a meter from the water area.

“Whether you're looking for a Vinyl or Slatted pool cover, Designer Pool Covers has multiple options for you to choose from,” said a spokesperson for Designer pool covers.“Either a luxurious and comfortable automatic cover or the more affordable manual ones. Our covers can accommodate most shapes, designs, and pool sizes and come in various colors to choose from.”

The highly experienced team at Designer pool covers has the expertise and range of designer pool covers, from an automatic cover , a slatted cover, or a custom-designed option, to turn a pool into a stunning centerpiece that reflects an individual's unique style and provides a safe and enjoyable environment for all.

From adhering to international standards and trends, delivering exceptional performance and reliability to comprehensive professional technical assistance to clients, architects, and builders, Designer pool covers offers customers an array of leading benefits with its exquisite range of high-quality pool covers. These include:

Superior Quality Materials : The South African company believes in delivering excellence, which is why its extensive range of pool covers are made from premium quality materials. Each cover is engineered to withstand harsh weather conditions, resist UV damage, and maintain their integrity for years to come.

Customization Options : Designer pool covers understands that every pool is unique, and a cover should be tailored to fit each customer's specific requirements. That's why it offers a range of customization options, including color choices, patterns, and branding possibilities.

Enhanced Safety : Safety is the pool cover company's utmost priority, and its designer pool covers are engineered to provide a secure environment for families and pets. With advanced safety features such as child-proof locks, anti-slip surfaces, and weight-bearing capabilities, customers can have peace of mind knowing that their pool is safeguarded against any accidental falls or unauthorized access.

Energy Efficiency : Designer pool covers' selection of meticulously crafted pool covers are designed to help customers conserve energy and reduce operating costs. By effectively retaining heat and preventing water evaporation, the experienced company's covers help maintain optimal water temperature, resulting in reduced energy consumption for heating a pool. This eco-friendly solution not only benefits the environment but also saves customers money in the long run.

Designer pool covers invites those interested in discovering the perfect solution to elevate their pool experience to contact the company today to talk about its prices for swimming pool covers and to start the journey towards transforming their pool into a work of art.

About Designer Pool Covers

Designer pool covers is a national South African-based swimming pool company that has been servicing and building pool covers for over 12 years in South Africa, Botswana, Nambia, and Mozambia. With a selection of the finest, safest, and easiest-to-use pool covers on the market, Designer pool covers will help customers find the ultimate pool cover solution to suit their specific requirements.

More Information

To learn more about Designer pool covers and its new Poollock Hydraulic Automatic Safety Cover launch, please visit the website at .

Source:

CONTACT: Designer pool covers Sunnyrock Park 3 Unit 2, 2 North Reef Road Germiston Gauteng 1401 South Africa +27 (82) 461-8330