China shuts down schools in Beijing ahead of expected heavy snowfall

(MENAFN) On Wednesday, Chinese authorities took preemptive measures in response to an anticipated heavy snowfall by closing kindergartens, primary, and secondary schools in the capital, Beijing.



State-run media reported that the country's weather agency issued a yellow alert for blizzards, specifically forecasting substantial snowfall in the northern regions of China, according to Xinhua News.



The National Meteorological Center issued a warning, cautioning that the areas including Shaanxi, Shanxi, Hebei, Henan provinces, and Beijing could experience intense snowfall and freezing rain.



In alignment with this forecast, educational authorities in Beijing opted to suspend classes not only in kindergartens but also in primary and secondary schools.



The weather agency further predicted a significant drop in temperatures across most parts of China, ranging from 8 to 12 degrees Celsius, during the period from Wednesday to Saturday.



This anticipated cold wave underscores the need for precautionary measures to address potential challenges posed by the severe weather conditions in various regions of the country.

MENAFN13122023000045015839ID1107587767