Future Electronics To Host Annual Charity Book Fair For The 2023 Holiday Season

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Montreal, Canada (forpressrelease ) December 13, 2023 - Future Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components, has begun collections for the annual Holiday Book Fair.



The Holiday Book Fair is a beloved tradition at Future Electronics' Montreal office. From the 4th to the 7th of December, collection for the annual Future Electronics Book Fair is underway. Employees can bring used books and magazines to the HR department, who will organize and prepare the selection.



On Friday, December 8th, the Book Fair will officially open in the cafeteria. Future Electronics' employees can purchase magazines or softcover books for $1 and hardcover books for $2. The Book Fair is a great way to encourage recycling books, a chance to stock up on cozy reads for the holiday break, and of course to raise money for a good cause.



The Holiday Book Fair will run until December 20th. Each year, given the large number of donated books, the selection for sale changes almost daily. There are books of all genres and for all age ranges including picture books for children and short chapter books for young readers. This gives employees multiple chances to discover new reads for themselves and their families throughout December.



All proceeds from the Holiday Book Fair will be donated to the West Island Mission (Mission De L'Ouest de L'Île). This event is part of Future Electronics' Spirit of the Holidays initiative, a series of events to give back to employees and gather food, toys, and monetary donations for those less fortunate.



About Future Electronics



Founded in 1968, Future Electronics is a global leader in the electronic components industry. Future Electronics' award-winning customer service, global supply chain programs and industry-leading engineering design services have made the company a strategic partner of choice.



Headquartered in Montreal, Canada, Future Electronics operates in 170 offices across 47 countries with over 5,200 employees. Its worldwide presence powers the company's outstanding service and efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions. Future Electronics is globally integrated and supported by one IT infrastructure which provides real-time inventory availability and enables fully integrated operations, sales and marketing services worldwide.



Future Electronics' mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information visit



