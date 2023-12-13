EU Should Open Accession Negotiations With Ukraine Estonian, Finnish Pms

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The leaders of the EU member states are set to gather for an EU summit in Brussels this week to approve financial and military support for Ukraine and allow the start of negotiations with Ukraine on its accession to the bloc.

Prime Ministers Kaja Kallas of Estonia and Petteri Orpo of Finland wrote this in a joint column for Politico , Ukrinform reports.

"As we convene at the European Council this week, a resolute demonstration of unfaltering long-term support for Ukraine is paramount. The eyes of the world are upon us, and at this critical juncture, our actions must mirror our words. The moment demands that our steadfast commitment align with our pledge of 'as long as it takes.' Europe's response will send signals across the Atlantic, to our friends in Ukraine, as well as to Russia - a signal that we are prepared for the prolonged phase of the war, and that it isn't us who will get tired first. It is thus imperative the Council affirms ongoing strong budgetary and military support and decides to open accession negotiations with Ukraine, thereby underscoring our resolute commitment to its European future," they wrote.

According to Kallas and Orpo, the European Union should continue to help Ukraine defend itself.

"History will judge us on the actions we take now - whether we let aggression pay off or stay the course and ensure freedom prevails," they added.

On December 14-15, Brussels will host a meeting of the heads of state and government of the EU countries to consider a strategic decision on the launch of EU membership negotiations with Ukraine and Moldova.

On December 12, the Council of the EU published conclusions on EU enlargement, which, in particular, noted the progress that Ukraine has made on its path of reforms that are necessary for the acquisition of full membership in the EU.

Photo: Jussi Nukari / Lehtikuva