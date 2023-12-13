President Of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Meets With Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Laman Ismayilova Read more

President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty Raimkulova has received the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit Bağçı.

At the meeting, Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated the Republic of Turkiye on its glorious 100th anniversary, Azernews reports.

During the conversation, the solemn celebration both in the country and at the international level of the 100th anniversary of Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani state, who provided great services to the strengthening friendly and fraternal ties and the solidarity of the Turkic peoples, was emphasized.

It was brought to the attention that during the year Shusha worthily bore the title of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World within which numerous events were successfully held.

In this regard, the large-scale projects implemented by the foundation in different countries were highly appreciated.

At the meeting, the sides also hailed the successful cooperation between the foundation and Turkiye, the founding country of the organization.

The foundation's projects and activities carried aimed at promoting the cultural heritage of the Turkic world were noted as well.

The meeting continued with a discussion of further prospects for strengthening existing partnerships.

Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with partners in third nations.

The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and funding various activities, projects, and programs.

The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.