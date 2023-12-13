President Of Turkic Culture & Heritage Foundation Meets With Turkish Ambassador To Azerbaijan

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Laman Ismayilova Read more
President of the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation Aktoty
Raimkulova has received the Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Cahit
Bağçı.
At the meeting, Aktoty Raimkulova congratulated the Republic of
Turkiye on its glorious 100th anniversary, Azernews reports.
During the conversation, the solemn celebration both in the
country and at the international level of the 100th anniversary of
Heydar Aliyev, the founder of the modern independent Azerbaijani
state, who provided great services to the strengthening friendly
and fraternal ties and the solidarity of the Turkic peoples, was
emphasized.
It was brought to the attention that during the year Shusha
worthily bore the title of the Cultural Capital of the Turkic World
within which numerous events were successfully held.
In this regard, the large-scale projects implemented by the
foundation in different countries were highly appreciated.
At the meeting, the sides also hailed the successful cooperation
between the foundation and Turkiye, the founding country of the
organization.
The foundation's projects and activities carried aimed at
promoting the cultural heritage of the Turkic world were noted as
well.
The meeting continued with a discussion of further prospects for
strengthening existing partnerships.
Initiated in 2012, the Turkic Culture and Heritage Foundation
focuses on the preservation of the Turkic heritage in member
countries as well as conducting projects in collaboration with
partners in third nations.
The foundation provides assistance in the protection, study, and
promotion of Turkic culture and heritage through supporting and
funding various activities, projects, and programs.
The organization carries out its activities in cooperation with
TURKSOY and the Turkic Academy.
MENAFN13122023000195011045ID1107586482
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.