Makarand Anaspure & Tejaswini Lonari Teaming Up For Marathi Comedy Family Drama Film - Chhapa Kaata

December 2023 : Chhapa Kaata will witness Makarand Anaspure & Tejaswini Lonari teaming up for their 6th Marathi Film as the lead pair. In this slice of life Comedy Family Drama, they will be supported by renowned Marathi Actors like Mohan Joshi, Vijay Patkar, Tejaswini Lonari, Arun Nalawade & others



Releasing on 15th December in Theatres, the film is directed by Ace Film Maker Sandeep Manohar Naware & Produced by Ultra Media & Entertainment Group. It has 4 melodious songs composed by Gaurav Chati & sung by well-known singers like: Sunidhi Chauhan, Abhay Jodhpurkar, Adarsh Shinde, Aarya Ambekar, Nandesh Ump & Gaurav Chati"



Chhapa Kaata promises to provide an entertaining cinematic experience for the whole family. Since the unveiling of its Unique Posters & an engaging Trailer, the film has created a powerful impact amongst the Marathi Audience. Within just 2 days of its launch, the trailer had garnered over 10 Lakh Views & the buzz & excitement around the film is just growing day by day.



The beautiful rendition by Abhay JodhPurkar in the song 'Kuṇī Samajavā Mājhẽ Manālā,' Sunidhi Chauhan in 'Man Hẽ Guṇṭalē,' & Adarsh Shinde in the title track 'Chhapa Kaāṭā,' have left the music lovers crooning & awaiting to witness it on the big screen



Sushilkumar Agrawal, CEO, Ultra Media and Entertainment group said : "We are presenting 'Chhapa Kaata' as a complete entertainment package for every audience in every local of Maharashtra. The recently released trailer and the song's response have raised expectations for the film and created tremendous hype. We are confident that the movie will receive an equally strong response when it's released. The story line of the film will resonate with the story of the viewer & his family



In the Past, Makarand & Tejaswini have acted as the lead cast in 5 hit films like : :Guldasta, Bayko No. 1, No Problem, Baap Re Baap Dokyala Taap & Doghat Tisra

