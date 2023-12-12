Respond.Io Earns Recognition As Fast-Moving Company In The Prestigious SME100 Awards

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 13 December 2023 - Respond , a pioneering customer conversation management software, has been recognized as one of the recipients of the SME100 2023 Malaysia Awards for Fast Moving Companies.





This prestigious award underscores respond 's remarkable performance and growth as a small or medium-sized enterprise (SME) in the highly competitive IT industry and highlights the company's resilience and innovative progress in a rapidly evolving market.



Since 2009, the SME100 Awards Program has been a hallmark of trust and reliability in the business community. This independently verified and data-driven accolade assures partners, investors and customers of a business's extraordinary success.



"We are honored to receive this recognition among the other strong contenders in the market. This accolade serves as a testament to our team's unwavering dedication to innovation and the significant growth we have accomplished in our industry.



"In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, respond 's focus has always been on enabling businesses to communicate seamlessly with their customers. This recognition encourages us to continue delivering exceptional solutions and driving growth," said Gerardo Salandra, CEO of respond .



The awards ceremony was graced by the presence of several notable figures, including the Deputy Finance Minister, Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan, who presented the awards. Also in attendance were Datuk William Ng, the National President of the Small and Medium Enterprises Association; Zahid Ismail, the Director General of the Malaysia Productivity Corporation and Tan Sri Soh Thian Lai, the President of the National Chamber of Commerce and Industry.







The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About respond is an AI-powered customer conversation management software that enables teams of all sizes to respond to messages on any channel from a centralized dashboard. Its advanced chat automation, flexible integrations and comprehensive reporting facilitate efficient operations and great customer experiences at scale. The platform is trusted by over 10,000 brands across 86 countries, including British Airways, Toyota, Decathlon, Roche and Klook.



In 2022, raised $7 million in Series A funding, led by Headline Asia, and achieved the prestigious status of a WhatsApp Business Solution Provider (BSP) in April 2023. From its headquarters in Malaysia, continues to innovate and advance the future of customer conversations.







