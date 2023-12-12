French Voltalia To Build New PV Plant In Uzbekistan's Khorezm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. French Voltalia energy company will build a 100 MW photovoltaic plant in Uzbekistan's Khorezm region, Trend reports.

The corresponding resolution was recently signed by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The total direct investment in this project will be $68 million. Sarimay Solar LLC was formed as a commercial partner in Uzbekistan to carry out the project.

During the construction period, the French company will also give a bank guarantee of $20 million.

Voltalia and Uzbekistan inked a protocol earlier this year for the development of a new hybrid power plant project in the Shurkul area, near Uzbekistan's Navoi region.

The power plant will consist of a wind farm and a solar photovoltaic farm, each with a capacity of 200 MW. The facility will also contain a 60 MW battery system (with a total capacity of 240 MWh).

The electric cluster is expected to be operational in 2026. The projected project, according to Voltalia, will be the first of its kind in Central Asia.