French Voltalia To Build New PV Plant In Uzbekistan's Khorezm

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) TASHKENT, Uzbekistan, December 13. French
Voltalia energy company will build a 100 MW photovoltaic plant in
Uzbekistan's Khorezm region, Trend reports.
The corresponding resolution was recently signed by President of
Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.
The total direct investment in this project will be $68 million.
Sarimay Solar LLC was formed as a commercial partner in Uzbekistan
to carry out the project.
During the construction period, the French company will also
give a bank guarantee of $20 million.
Voltalia and Uzbekistan inked a protocol earlier this year for
the development of a new hybrid power plant project in the Shurkul
area, near Uzbekistan's Navoi region.
The power plant will consist of a wind farm and a solar
photovoltaic farm, each with a capacity of 200 MW. The facility
will also contain a 60 MW battery system (with a total capacity of
240 MWh).
The electric cluster is expected to be operational in 2026. The
projected project, according to Voltalia, will be the first of its
kind in Central Asia.
