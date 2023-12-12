Beyond The Box, Inc. CEO Kristy Ferguson Receives Prestigious M.A. Best Businessperson Of The Year Award From SEN Design

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

SEN Design Group President Ken Peterson and BTB CEO Kristy Ferguson

BILLINGS, MONTANA, UNITED STATES, December 12, 2023 /EINPresswire / -- Ken Peterson, CKD, President of the SEN Design Group, announced today that Kristy Ferguson, owner of Beyond the Box, LLC in Billings, MT was awarded the twenty-sixth annual M. A. Peterson Businessperson of the Year Award. The award was presented during the organization's National Spring Conference before a gathering of 240 members and vendor partners.Ms. Ferguson was recognized for her company's outstanding support of SEN vendor partners, her 2023 record of high business achievement, and her commendable business practices. Beyond the Box, LLC achieved a remarkable 458% rate of product purchase growth through SEN vendors in 2023, making them fifth in the nation among the group's 200 design firms.The award is named in honor of M. A. Peterson who made notable contributions to the kitchen and bath industry. Mr. Peterson helped establish the industry's first trade association in 1963, served on its Board of Directors for many years, was the world's first Certified Kitchen Designer (CKD), and was an inaugural inductee of the Industry's Hall of Fame in 1988. The SEN Buying Group presents this award annually in memory of Mr. Peterson who died in March, 1997.The SEN Design Group is the industry's first kitchen and bath buying group for independent dealer/owners, dating back to 1994. Recognized as an industry leader in professional business development, SEN has 200 members nationwide and more than 50 quality vendors in cabinetry, appliances, plumbing fixtures, decorative hardware, closets, lighting, bathroom products, flooring, tile, and business services who offer their products/services to the membership at group rates.About Beyond the Box, Inc. :Beyond the Box, Inc. is a home remodel company located in Billings, MT that has been serving Montana and Wyoming homeowners and builders since 2014. Beyond the Box, Inc. was voted best home remodel company in Billings in 2021 & 2022. Whether you have a new build, remodel project or are in need of an upfit, our talented and passionate designers would love to help you achieve the home and spaces of your dreams! From closets and kitchens to bathrooms and garages, we have design and storage solutions for you!For more information, please contact Kristy Ferguson at (406)245-6981 or ....

Delaney S Harrington

Beyond the Box, Inc.

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

TikTok