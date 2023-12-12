Swiss House Of Representatives Votes In Favour Of Banning Hamas

(MENAFN- Swissinfo)
La Cámara de Representantes suiza vota a favor de prohibir Hamás
Parlamento suíço vai banir o Hamas
On Tuesday, the Senate tacitly adopted a committee motion calling for the Islamist organisation to be classified as "terrorist". The House of Representatives will also vote on a similar motion.
Switzerland must adopt a clear position in the wake of the brutal attacks by Hamas. The organisation challenges Israel's right to exist, argued Swiss lawmaker Werner Salzmann on behalf of the committee. Through its attacks on Oct. 7, Hamas has completely discredited itself as an interlocutor.
Three weeks ago, the government already decided that Switzerland should pass a law banning Hamas. It is following the usual procedure. A draft must be presented to Parliament by the end of February 2024. On Oct. 11, the government decided to classify the movement as a terrorist organisation.
Articles in this story
Read more
